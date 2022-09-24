Ashley Graham struts her stuff in thigh-high boots

Ashley Graham looks stunning in a green eyeshadow look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Supermodel Ashley Graham looks flawlessly chic in a new photoset shared with fans.

The model has been gracing Italy with her beauty and body positivity as she attends various shows across Milan Fashion Week.

Pictured on her way to a show, she was seen in a black minidress and stunning Balenciaga boots.

The dress was made from loose material which gathered at her shoulder and cinched in at her waist. The bottom half of the dress then flowed down to her thigh where the dress was finished off with some loose ribbon detailing.

Looking sleek in the all-black ensemble, she accessorized with some Prada sunglasses, a variety of rings, and several gold hoop earrings.

Her long brunette locks were tied neatly into a ponytail as she strutted her stuff through the streets of Milan.

In another of the photos, she struck a sultry pose inside of an elevator as she made her way to her destination.

As followers swipe through the picture carousel, she snapped a can of Coca-Cola, an ice-cold refreshment to enjoy as she sat in a chair for hair and makeup.

The next picture showed her surrounded by stylists, who were working together to style the supermodel’s long brown locks.

Ashley showed off her signature model walk in a video clip also included in the carousel, looking confident as she strutted towards the camera using the Milan streets as her own personal runway.

Ashley Graham shows off stunning curves in daring cut-out dress for MTV VMAs

Ashley is not only a world-famous model but an author and presenter as well.

She recently presented at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, showing off her famous curves in a sensational black cut-out dress.

The daring mid-length bodycon dress, custom-made by Houghton, featured a halter neckline and ruched fabric held together with silver hardware.

Rocking the dress in the Instagram snaps, she accessorized with glitzy silver dangling earrings and a large gemstone ring placed on her pinky finger.

The dress went down a hit with her 19 million followers, with many rushing to leave comments on the post.

Many left fire and heart emojis to express their delight, but others commented, “Gorgeous Ash!”, “STUNNING!!, and “Hot hot.”

Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

If the VMA’s offered a best dressed award that night, Ashley might have been declared the winner.

Ashley Graham wore a sensational cut-out dress custom made by Houghton

The dress designer also shared a post of the model rocking the dress on their own Instagram page.

Captioning the post, “The incomparable @ashleygraham in the ‘Freya’ 🧷✨ at the @vmas,” the designer seemed honored to have dressed the supermodel.

In a secondary post, they also detailed the journey of making the dress in just 48 hours via a video montage.

The clip begins with an image of Ashley wearing the finished garment, followed by a message exchange of a contact of Ashley’s asking, “How quick could you make that in size 18?”

The footage that follows showed the designer getting to work gathering material and hardware to begin the dress’ construction, catering to Ashley’s exact measurements.

Writing in the caption, the designer gushed, “As a small business you grab these opportunities when they come. Ashley embodies what we stand for at HOUGHTON and this is a dream come true. There was no world where we would pass this up.”