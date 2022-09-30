Ashley Graham strutted her stuff in a green tulle dress on a Parisian balcony. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMadWorldwide

Ashley Graham had an incredibly busy time at Milan Fashion Week, and she’s not stopping for a break just yet.

The plus-size model is now at Paris Fashion Week and was seen in the puffiest dress ever while showing off on an ornate balcony.

Ashley looked as if she had been swallowed by tulle as she strutted her stuff in a massive green dress on a Parisian balcony during a photoshoot with filmmaker and photographer Leone.

Ashley looked fierce as she stared at the camera intensely, with the wind blowing her hair back. She later posed on a chair and looked away from the lens out at the stunning French view.

While she was sitting, Ashley’s strappy heels were visible underneath the dress, and she had glamorous makeup to match the occasion.

The quintessential Parisian song, Louis Armstrong’s version of La vie en rose, played in the background, adding to the romantic, Parisian atmosphere.

In the caption, Ashley failed to mention what the photoshoot was for but thanked her photographer and claimed it was “a little peek.”

Ashley Graham walked in the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week

The A New Model author shared photos from the Balmain show, which she walked in, just 2 hours later.

Ashley was pictured in a thigh-skimming blazer dress that featured oversized material around the chest and arms and pictures of cathedral paintings on it.

Her long, brunette hair was slicked back with gel, and she didn’t have much makeup on, just a very glossy glow.

Ashley shared a video of herself strutting down the runway, with her black strappy heels visible, and a photo of her looks on a card backstage.

The last video in the carousel showed the model getting dressed, with a stylist seen lacing up the back of her outfit.

In the caption, Ashley simply wrote “BALMAIN,” and thanked the creative director, Olivier Rousteing, for “being the sweetest soul.”

Ashley was seen stepping out in a black Schiaparelli dress

Ashley hasn’t only been walking in the Paris Fashion Week shows but has been stepping out on the streets of the City of Lights in some high-fashion pieces as well.

On Friday, Ashley was seen in a clinging black Schiaparelli dress that featured a halter neck with an embellished gold chain that could have passed for a necklace.

Ashley paired the ensemble with black heels that featured a matching gold toe and massive gold earrings in a spiked pattern. She went slightly mismatched by carrying a white bag, though it also had gold embellishments.

She let her accessories do the talking, pulling her hair back into a tight, braided ponytail, and matched her makeup to the vibe by going for a dark, smokey eyeshadow.