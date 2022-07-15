Ashley Graham squeezes into jeans, shakes her booty

Ashley Graham shook her booty and squeezed into a pair of jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham squeezed into a pair of jeans on Thursday, doing what could be described as the old skinny jeans dance millennials know so well.

The plus-sized model posted a Tik Tok video in which she pulled up a pair of wide-leg jeans over her curvaceous butt and stared over her shoulder at the camera seductively.

Her famous derriere was on display as she raised the jeans up over her body and shook her booty to Cassidy Condie’s Savage Remix.

She danced around in what looked like an exercise room in a basement and was clearly feeling herself as she swayed and swirled her hips.

She paired the jeans with a tight, beige tank top and had her long, brunette hair styled in waves. Her makeup looked fairly natural, with black eyeliner and light pink lips.

In the video, she started with her butt in front of the camera before walking forward and pulling the jeans up. She swirled her hips as she buttoned the jeans and then walked forward toward the camera with her fingers in the front.

Ashley Graham received ‘obsessed’ comments on her booty-shaking video

The mom of 3 received 152k hearts on her video, and Revlon makeup commented, writing, “So like we’re totally obsessed with you.”

Ashley replied, “I’m obsessed with YOU.”

Pic credit: @theashleygraham/TikTok

The model is a big advertiser for Revlon makeup and even has a collaboration with the brand called Revlon x Ashley Graham.

Ashley showed off her legs in nothing but a blue button-down shirt

She recently posted a video to Instagram in which she showed a mix of two lipsticks; “pick me up” and “bare it all.”

She wore a blue button-down shirt, and her hair in a messy bun with bangs swept to the side as she gave the tutorial. The rest of her makeup was fairly natural, with light brown eyeshadow and pale pink cheeks.

Ashley recently wore the same blue button-down shirt in a selfie in an elevator selfie that included a padded, gold purse and black sunglasses.

She showed off her curvy legs in another photo in the carousel, along with white flip-flops.

Ashley posted other relaxed-looking photos of her day, including a half-eaten pancake with mini bottles of maple syrup and luxurious pillows with her initials on the pillowcases.

Ashley talked about hating to discuss her body, even though it’s necessary

In February 2021, the model talked about body positivity in the Wallstreet Journal, though she claimed she’s not a fan of talking about her body itself.

She told the publication, “I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don’t know any man that has to do that.”

She continued, “But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young. This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks… There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them.”