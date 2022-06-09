Ashley Graham slaps her booty in white underwear, claims it’s for ‘all the mamas’

Ashley Graham slapped her booty and giggled in white lingerie from Knix collaboration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham showed off her curves on Instagram yesterday, wearing a white bra and matching boy shorts from her Knix collaboration.

The stunning plus-sized model looked at the camera and turned around to show off her butt, giving it a good slap and laughing.

A friend in the background said, “She’s showing everybody, ” while a male pal in the back asked, “Are you putting me in the video?” to which Ashley let out a giggle.

She wore her hair up in a low bun and kept her makeup natural while she played around and flirted with the camera.

The video received over 336,000 likes at the time of writing, including one from Paris Hilton, and over 3,000 comments.

Ashley Graham posted an empowering message in white Knix underwear

Ashley captioned the video with an empowering message for moms, writing, “Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t and may never ‘bounce back’ and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form. this is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life.”

She also wrote, “cozy set available @knix x AG,” for her followers who want to buy her outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley’s over 18 million Instagram followers were super supportive of the post, and related to her message of body positivity, especially after having a baby.

One follower wrote, “I love this so much. Women’s bodies don’t need to “bounce back;” we’re people, not trampolines!,” which got 137 likes, and another wrote, “Yaaaasssss [praise hands emojis] each and every one of us in every stage is a Work. Of. Art. [fire emoji].”

Pic credit: @Ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley is an advocate for body positivity

Ashley has always been a vocal advocate for body positivity, and her recent collaboration, Knix x Ashley Graham, has shown that she has women’s desires at heart when it comes to underwear and how they want to feel in their bodies.

Last month, she did an interview with Vogue in which she talked about the collection, Ashley was very clear about what she was thinking about when it came to the design.

She told the publication, “Ultimately, the goal is to provide women with something that makes them feel like their best selves, allows them to feel inspired. It’s been wonderful seeing women wear this collection; that’s the best part. Just seeing them rocking it and being confident in their skin.”

Ashley is frequently promoting the brand on her Instagram, posting multiple photos of the Knix collection, including behind-the-scenes shots and photos with women of all different shapes and sizes.