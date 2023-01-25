When it comes to proudly showing off famous curves, no one does it better than plus-sized model Ashley Graham.

The 35-year-old mother of three young boys, including twin sons she welcomed last year, appeared to be taking a break from strutting her stuff on the catwalk to relax alongside her husband, Justin Ervin.

Seeming to be kid-free for their tropical getaway, Ashley shared a fun video clip of snippets of her time with her longtime love, looking as incredible as ever in a variety of swimwear.

Kicking off her post with a shot of herself rocking a green two-piece, Ashley then threw her arms to the sides of her head to show off a black one-piece, in which she posed at an open doorway.

The brunette beauty donned a white-and-blue pinstripe blouse on top of her black swimsuit, taking a bike ride in the ensemble later on while wearing a cowgirl hat on her head.

Next, Ashley could be seen lounging in a pool, wearing another black suit while nibbling on snacks that rested on a floating wooden tray in front of her.

Moving from frame to frame quite rapidly, Ashley kept her post upbeat and playful, cutting next to a shot of herself in a black bikini and a bucket hat as she shimmied her hips around and smiled.

Further clips showed Ashley alongside Justin, with the pair working on some popsicles and playing board games before strolling down a boardwalk, presumably near their room.

Ashley made sure to throw in another shot of her black bikini before switching to a maroon one-piece and tossing in two post-shower, towel-clad, hairbrush singing sessions into the mix.

Other clips proved that Justin is indeed his wife’s biggest fan as the videographer was captured taking pics and videos of Ashley as she rocked her green bikini again and a black swimsuit while going for a dip.

Although the overall vibe was relaxing, Ashley made sure to stay on top of her physical health as well, showing some snapshots of her and Justin working out in a gym.

Ashley captioned the video saying, “cowboy hat was a paid actor 🤠🤠.”

With Ashley having paved her own path to stardom years ago, becoming the first plus-sized model to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2016, the model has since used her star power to join forces with Knix lingerie.

Ashely Graham partners with Knix for Ashley Graham x Knix

Ashley’s more than twenty years in the modeling industry taught the star a thing or two about fashion and aided her in her decision to branch out into lingerie.

Joining forces with Knix last spring, Ashley lent her famous name to the already-popular label as the two collaborated to create the Ashley Graham x Knix line.

Bringing her expertise in fashion to the table, Ashley made sure that every piece she created was nearly flawless.

“…I wasn’t necessarily focused on the number of bras vs. bodysuits,” she shared of the creation phase, as reported by Vogue.

“What I got nitpicky about were the colors and the silhouettes. I wanted this to be universal, for all the pieces to be beautiful so that no one minds if their strap shows. We started by putting together a gorgeous inspiration board, and the team at Knix just nailed it.”

Ashley said she kept a vision board up for herself to draw inspiration from, with visions of models like Christy Turlington and Paloma Elsesser gracing the posters around her.

Keeping style at the forefront, Ahsley also wanted to make sure each piece was built for comfortable wear.

“People want to invest in something that makes them feel good when they wear it,” she explained.

“After the last few years where we’ve all spent so much time lounging, we’ve gotten used to comfort, but now that we’re heading back out and reentering the world, it isn’t the sole concern.”

Some of Ashley’s personal favorite items are listed on the company website, with a high-impact sports bra coming in at $89 and modal leggings with pockets listed for $50.