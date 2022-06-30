Ashley Graham shows some thigh in bizarre plaid miniskirt, and goth makeup while rollerblading

Ashley Graham raised eyebrows in a bizarre plaid skirt and goth makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It’s unclear if Ashley Graham was filming a Saturday Night Live sketch or if it was just another day in her life, but the plus-sized model dressed up in an unusual outfit on Wednesday and did some strange things in public.

Ashley posted an Instagram video of herself showing some major leg in a short, plaid miniskirt that was green on one side and red on the other. She paired the look with fishnet stockings, and black, leather boots on the bottom, and wore a black tank top that featured black mesh sleeves on top.

Ashley Graham wore an eccentric, punk rock outfit as she rollerbladed

She wore the eccentric outfit with goth-inspired makeup, including black lips, dark black eyeliner that looked like flames around her eyes, and even prosthetic devil horns. Her hair was a bright orange wig, and her accessories were a chunky, black leather necklace and bracelet with silver spikes sticking out.

Though Ashley was super into playing the part, it’s unclear exactly why she was dressed in the punk rock outfit.

In the video posted to Instagram, Ashley stepped out of the studio and was seen first holding up a sign on a street corner that said, “Honk if you love Ashley Graham.”

Later, she rollerbladed down the street as a security guard chased her, and then picked up a guitar, pretending to play a rock song. She fell over at one point, giving the camera a view underneath the plaid skirt, and was clearly enjoying herself.

Savage by Megan Thee Stallion played in the background of the video, which garnered over 101k likes, including from fellow model Elsa Hosk. Elsa even commented on the video, writing, “the running security and you not giving one f**k haha.”

Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley captioned the video, “no but actually… what’s happening??,” and she has a point, it’s very unclear what actually is happening.

Ashley reflected on the fact she’ll be talking about body image for the rest of her life

In a recent interview with Today Parents, Ashley reflected on the fact that she’ll be talking about body image for the rest of her life, due to her body-positive advocacy. “There’s not a day that goes by where I am not going to have that (body image) discussion with someone else or myself. And also, just being a woman and being in the fashion industry — being an ‘influencer’ and being on social media — it’s constant.”

The stunning model, who is mom to son Isaac 2, and twin sons Malachi and Roman, 6 months, said she thought it was a good thing though, and said it proved these things are just becoming part of people’s daily lives.