Ashley Graham shows some leg in nothing but a button-down shirt

Ashley Graham showed some leg in a blue button-down shirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham looked like she was having quite the serene afternoon as she relaxed in bed, ate pancakes, and enjoyed cake, with her outfit reflecting the same vibe.

The plus-sized model showed off her curvy legs in an oversized, blue button-down shirt as she leaned against an elevator and held a padded gold purse.

She accessorized the look with black sunglasses and wore her hair in a messy bun with her bangs thrown off to the side.

Ashley Graham shared her relaxing day as she wore nothing but a button-down shirt

In the carousel of photos posted to Instagram, Ashley shared her half-eaten pancake with mini bottles of maple syrup on the table and another mirror selfie from farther away in which her legs were visible; she was wearing what looked like white flip-flops.

Other pictures of her day included a piece of cake with pink icing, a pillow with her initials on the pillowcase, and a makeup-free selfie in bed that looked as if she might have been using a filter.

Ashley captioned the photos, which received over 18k likes, with a series of emojis, including butterflies, a rainbow, and a crown.

Ashley recently posted a nude selfie in front of a bathtub

The model has apparently been enjoying a lot of downtime, as she posted a selfie in front of a glorious-looking bathtub and had already shed her clothes. She kept an arm over her breasts as she lifted them and covered herself, captioning the photo, “keeping my spirits (and boobs) lifted on this fine Sunday.”

Ashley’s makeup looked sensational, with dark eyeliner all around her eye and her lips painted a lovely shade of pink. Her hair was down in loose beach waves and parted in the middle.

Ashley, who recently dropped her new collaboration with Knix lingerie, called Ashley Graham x Knix, posted another selfie the next day. However, it was clearly taken at the same time as the bathtub selfie, as her hair and makeup were the same.

She held her hand to her cheek, showing off a pale pink manicure.

In the next photo, her hair was all blow-dried and styled, and she looked to have gotten dressed.

The photos received over 47k likes, and she captioned them, “smile smile kiss kiss.”

In a recently released Instagram video, it looked as if Ashley had filmed it the day she wore the blue button-down shirt or was wearing it again.

She posted a makeup tutorial featuring a lipstick combo from Revlon makeup, a combination of the colors “pick me up” and “bare it all.”