Ashley Graham shows off teal dress in bathroom

Ashley Graham wowed fans this week as she posed in a teal-colored dress.

The 34-year-old model looked incredible in the floor-length gown as she posed for a bathroom mirror selfie.

Sharing the picture with her 19.2 million Instagram followers, Ashley wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and added glamorous jeweled earrings.

She also donned a black blazer with a white rose in the buttonhole.

Later in the week, Ashley stepped out with her husband of 12 years, Justin Ervin, 33 — whom she shared sons Isaac, two, and nine-month-old twins Malachi and Roman with — for the premiere of the new documentary Is That Black Enough For You?!?

The Netflix film will air later this month and features interviews with A-Listers, including Zendaya, Harry Belafonte, Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Glynn Turman, and Billy Dee Williams.

Also at the premiere – which was held at the New York Film Festival – was Joker actress Zazie Beetz, Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, and the doc’s writer and director, Elvis Mitchell.

Ashley wows at fashion week

Ashley is back in the US after appearing at Paris Fashion Week.

The curvy model was hailed as “a fashion month role model” by Vogue magazine thanks to her stunning outfits.

Arriving at the runway for designer Schiaparelli, Ashley looked amazing in a figure-hugging black gown with a gold chain detail around the neck.

She carried an embellished white bag and added black heels with a gold toe and statement gold and pearl earrings.

Ashley complemented the look with smokey eye makeup and styled her hair in a plaited high ponytail.

‘Having kids is stressful on your marriage,’ says Ashley

Ashley also recently opened up about parenting three children under three years old.

Revealing that the days she is alone with her kids feel the “most stressful,” Ashley said she wants to make the most of every moment because time passes so quickly.

“Having little kids is a lot, right? It’s stressful. It’s stressful on your marriage; it’s stressful in the home. But then you have to remind yourself what a blessing this is,” she told the website Scary Mommy.

She continued, “I have friends that are trying to conceive and I’m seeing their highs and their lows, and I’m just really trying to stay focused on what is in front of me. Not the negative parts of it, not the hard parts of it, but how amazing this time is.”