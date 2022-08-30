Ashley Graham shows off stunning curves in daring cut-out dress for MTV VMAs

Ashley Graham wore a stunning cut-out dress for the MTV VMAs. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham showed off her sensational curves during Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, where she was also a presenter.

The body positivity advocate wore a daring black dress with cut-outs around the entire thing that showed off her voluptuous body. Pieces were missing around the stomach and chest, all cinched together with what looked like highly decorated safety pins, and it all came together in a halter neck at the top.

The gorgeous dress, which was custom-made by Houghton, featured a stretchy material that clung to Ashley’s curves in a most flattering way.

She accessorized with a pair of strappy black and silver heels, dangling chandelier earrings and wore heavy dark eyeshadow, giving her a flirty yet mysterious look. Her long brunette tresses hung down her shoulders as they were parted in the middle and featured a few curls that framed her face.

Ashley shared pictures of herself from what looked like her house, standing confidently as she showed off her ensemble. She shared a carousel of images in which she gave a close-up shot of her makeup and accessories, as well as showing herself posing on the VMAs red carpet.

Ashley captioned the shots, “lemme get a moon man,” and they earned her over 238k likes, including from Friends star Jennifer Aniston and Pretty Little Liars Shay Mitchell.

Houghten, Ashley’s dress designer shared a picture of her wearing the dress as well, captioning the shot, “The incomparable @ashleygraham in the ‘Freya’ 🧷✨ at the @vmas.”

Ashley Graham was clearly incredibly happy with their work, writing in the comments, “Thank you for this dress!! I felt incredible!!!”

Pic credit: @houghtonnyc/Instagram

The author of A New Model later shared a video to her Instagram that featured previews from a vlog she shared on Youtube. In the vlog, she showed herself getting ready for the awards show and presenting a moon man to Brazilian singer Anitta.

Ashley captioned the clip, “From rocking custom @houghtonnyc on the red carpet to presenting @anitta with a historic award for her AND Brazil, last night was a fun time… and I vlogged the entire thing 😉 link in bio for a behind the scenes look at @mtv’s #VMAs.”

The clip featured Ashley getting her makeup and hair done, walking the red carpet and taking part in interviews, presenting the moon man on stage, and talking to Anitta backstage after presenting her with the award.

Ashley gave a behind-the-scenes look at getting ready in a vlog

The actual Youtube video gave a much more in-depth perspective, showing Ashley Graham makeup-free as she chose jewelry for the show and let viewers know she was not wearing a bra or anything to help suck her in, as she made a pretend crying face.

After sharing that, she said, “I’m showing my 8 months postpartum body, stretch marks and all.”