Ashley Graham shows off postpartum curves in tantalizing crop top

Ashley Graham showed off her postpartum curves in a fitted crop top and trousers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham showed off her famous curves in a stylish crop top on Wednesday as she confidently posed in front of a mirror.

The plus-sized model wore a black and red cropped blouse with long bell sleeves and a tie around the middle with a pair of business casual, high-waisted, white trousers.

She leaned against a bathroom sink as she stared at the camera, wearing her brunette hair down and cascading around her shoulders, as well as a full face of makeup.

A second photo in the Instagram carousel showed Ashley tossing her head back as her hair swung around, and a third showed a close-up shot of her blouse.

The next photo showed the author of A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like in a close-up selfie, her exquisite makeup on display.

Ashley wore a nude eyeshadow with dark brown on the sides, and a light pink lip, with her hair parted to the side.

Ashley Graham showed off her postpartum body and hair loss

In the last photo, Ashley showed her hairline growing in after dealing with postpartum hair loss. She and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed twins Roman and Malachi on January 7, so naturally, the model has been dealing with all the changes that come after giving birth.

She captioned the photos, “Swipe to see my hairline coming in 🥲,” and they received over 97k likes.

Ashley Graham has been open about the postpartum period on social media

Ashley has been incredibly open and vulnerable on social media about the postpartum period, sharing breastfeeding photos and the realities of being a mom rather than only the perfect-looking things.

At the beginning of June, the mom of three posted a selfie in her twins’ nursery where she was sitting in a chair tandem breastfeeding.

She looked extremely tired, with her hair up in a messy bun and a makeup-free face as she cuddled up to her babies.

She captioned the photo, “Tired. but we’re here 🤍.”

Ashley Graham spoke about the changes her body went through after giving birth

In an interview with Motherly, while she was pregnant with her twins, Ashley talked about how much her body had changed after giving birth to her first son Isaac.

She told the publication, “My body changed so much, and it never really went ‘back.’ I don’t know if it ever does go back. There’s just so much more to my life than what my body looks like in a bikini or how my body fits into a pair of jeans.”

“Yes, those things feel good, but I don’t care about that. My husband doesn’t care about that. That’s only a topic of interest because of my job,” she added.