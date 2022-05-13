Ashley Graham shows off post-baby body and ample cleavage in lingerie

Ashley Graham showed off her post-baby body and ample assets in a lingerie snap on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham showed off her post-baby body, curves and all, to her Instagram followers in a recent post promoting her new collaboration with Knix, an intimate apparel brand.

The stunning plus-size model was seen wearing high-waisted, dark orange panties and a matching bra, staring at the camera with a sultry gaze; she pushed her hair back out of her face as the wind blew toward her in a confident pose.

Ashley has always been known for her body positivity and advocacy, even writing a book which was published in 2017; A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like.

Ashley Graham posed in lingerie from her new collaboration with Knix

She captioned the daring image, which has over 147,000 likes, “showing up as I am in MYYY @knix collection | Knix x Ashley Graham Coming May 19th.”

Ashley’s followers (there are almost 18 million!) were obsessed with the pics, sending her hundreds of fire and praise emojis.

One follower wrote, “IT’S ICONIC,” while another praised her post-partum look, writing, “Yesssss the stretch marks!!!”

Just a day after the first lingerie pic, Ashley posted another Instagram photo promoting her new collaboration and revealing behind-the-scenes video.

In the first shot, the body-positive model is seen wearing black, high-waisted panties with a matching bra and opening up a white robe in what looks to be a polaroid photo from backstage during the shoot.

Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley shared behind-the-scenes shots from her lingerie collection

The next post of the series includes a video from the same look, as well as a video from the dark orange lingerie set from her previous Instagram post.

She captioned the photos, “@KNIX x ASHLEY GRAHAM‼️ I am sooo happy I finally get to share my @knix collection with the world!!! I wanted all these pieces to be so beautiful you WANT to show off your straps 😉 Feeling reaaaal good in my @knix 👙 COMING MAY 19 (one week from today‼️) #RevealYourSelf #Knix.”

Ashley was interviewed by Vogue about the new line

On May 12, Vogue published an interview with Ashley in which she talked about the brand, and how personal it is to her.

The model, who made the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016, talked to the publication about wanting the new line to help women be comfortable with themselves.

She told the publication, “Ultimately, the goal is to provide women with something that makes them feel like their best selves, allows them to feel inspired.”

She continued, “It’s been wonderful seeing women wear this collection; that’s the best part. Just seeing them rocking it and being confident in their skin.”

Ashley gave birth to twin boys in January 2022

Ashley gave birth to twin boys in January of this year and is proving she’s an absolute boss by working on this lingerie collaboration while simultaneously being a mom.

She and her videographer husband Justin Ervin had previously announced they were expecting another child in July 2021.