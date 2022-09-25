Ashley Graham shows off legs in thigh-skimming dress shirt

Ashley Graham taking a selfie. Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

While visiting Italy for Milan Fashion Week, model Ashley Graham showed off her phenomenal curves in a black button-down dress shirt that she rocked as a short dress.

The 34-year-old posted a mirror selfie to her social media followers, showing off her hourglass figure and tagging her location.

Graham paired the simple yet chic outfit with strappy black heels and a matching black handbag.

Her hair was tied back into a sleek bun as she showed off her legs and posed for the photo.

She shared the photo via her Instagram Story to her nearly 20 million followers, boldly placing her hand on her waistline as she snapped the alluring picture.

The runway model attended Friday night’s Versace fashion show while attending Milan Fashion Week and opted to wear another stylish all-black outfit, complete with a skin-hugging black gown and a white handbag.

Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham’s inclusive fashion style

As one of the most-renowned plus-size fashion models, Graham has often proven that her clothing size doesn’t limit her style.

While attending the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in August, the Nebraska native donned a cutout dress that hugged her figure and showed off some of her stretch marks, sparking admiration for her body-positive and fearless style.

This past May, Graham shared a photo of herself in black, brown and blue lingerie in promotion for her partnership with the clothing brand Knix.

“me myself and my postpartum body feeling sexy confident and unstoppable in my most personal lingerie collection EVER,” she captioned the photo series on Instagram.

Ashley Graham’s motherhood journey

After tying the knot with director-producer Justin Ervin in 2010, Graham went on to have three children, including one set of twins.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. The following year, Graham delivered her twin sons Roman and Malachi Ervin.

Recently modeling in a campaign for Bobbie, an organic baby formula brand, the runway star opened up about being a mother of multiple children and her breastfeeding journey.

Admitting to Vogue that breastfeeding can be “very complicated and very daunting,” she detailed, “There isn’t a place I haven’t breastfed, there isn’t a place I haven’t pumped, and I did it shamelessly. I definitely got the lookie-loos, but I never had anybody come up and say anything to me.”

“I’ve never been one to shy away and not talk about everything that’s going on in my life. And I think after I found out that I was pregnant the first time, I realized that I didn’t know so much information until the last six weeks of my pregnancy,” the Sports Illustrated cover model continued.

She concluded, “I couldn’t believe how much doctors were not telling women about their pregnancies. And it kind of pissed me off! So that’s why I talked about home birth and my experience with that and also breastfeeding and my experience with that.”