Ashley Graham shows off enviable curves in black gown, says ‘eat your heart out’

Ashley Graham wore bright eyeshadow and matching earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When Ashley Graham‘s fans think of her, there’s no doubt that they are instantly reminded of the gorgeous model and mogul that she is.

When it comes to fashion, Ashley certainly knows what she’s doing, as she consistently dresses up in amazing outfits on a regular basis.

For beauty and cosmetics, Ashley also knows exactly what it takes to look her best with the perfect brands most suitable for her.

Most recently, Ashley posed for a series of photos while wearing a stunning black dress, where she struck several flashy poses as she showed off the details of the dress.

Right before her recent post, Ashley also celebrated her 35th birthday by wearing makeup from an incredibly top-notch cosmetic company.

The model appears to be living her best life, whether she’s focused on clothes, makeup, or inspiring others with her looks.

Ashley Graham is gorgeous in black ruffled dress

“Eat your heart out,” Ashley told her fans and followers in the caption of her post, which included a group of stunning pictures in a solid black dress.

The black dress was formfitting enough to show off all of her incredible curves. She posed in a few ways that showed off her hourglass figure even more than usual.

The black dress was covered in a pattern with intricate ruffles and shapes and was also designed with thick straps over her shoulders. The dress was long enough to hide her feet entirely, which made it unclear exactly what shoes she wore that night.

Ashley accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and one ring on her hand. The lovely model wore her brown hair pulled up into a bun with a few strands of hair left down to frame her face in the most flawless way.

Lastly, she wore a dramatic face of makeup that included eyebrow tint, eyeshadow, lashes, blush, and a neutral shade of lipstick. She didn’t forget about pointed acrylic nails, either.

Ashley Graham is a Revlon beauty queen

Ashley posted an Instagram Reel wearing Color Stay Matte Lip Crayon by Revlon in celebration of her 35th birthday.

In the video, she started off wearing a black sports bra layered beneath a white tank top with a gray patterned towel wrapped around her hair.

Later on in the video, she showed off just how gorgeous her makeup looked using the products from Revlon. By the end of her video, all of her makeup was in place, including her mascara and eyeliner.