Ashley Graham shows off curves in thigh-skimming LBD for throwback photos

Ashley Graham wore a thigh-skimming mini dress for a video with throwback pictures. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham showed off her attractive figure in a thigh-skimming little black dress that clung to her curves in all the right places.

She shot a video clip from above that showed off the entire thing, as she wore her brunette hair down and walked through the grass with a big smile on her face.

The plus-sized model showed off throwback pictures of herself in a series of hilarious outfits popular in the 90s for a Tik Tok trend.

She wrote on top of the video, “my teenage dirtbag photo,” and proceeded to share a photo of her much younger self in what appeared to be a dinner with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and his daughter, who is also a plus-sized model, Mia Tyler.

Another picture featured the body positivity advocate standing on top of a guitar amp as she pretended to play while wearing jeans, a black top, and strappy heels.

The last two outfits were more risque, featuring the Sports Illustrated cover model in a see-through, tight jumpsuit and a black miniskirt with a white top and pigtails leaning on a stoop.

She captioned the video, “I was such a rockstar,” and it was set to the Wheatus song Teenage Dirtbag.

Ashley Graham recalls meeting Mia Tyler and her father Steven Tyler

Ashley talked about her first big runway show during an interview with Rolling Stone in March of 2019.

She recalled walking for Lane Bryant in a thong when she was just 15 years old, along with Mia, who later asked her to come to dinner with her and her father, Steven.

Ashley hilariously talked about sitting with the entire band of Aerosmith and said she turned to the guy next to her to ask what he did for a living.

It turned out he was the drummer for the band, and she shrugged her shoulders as she told the endearing story.

Ashley revealed laughter is how she and her family practice wellness

Clearly, Ashley enjoys joking around, and in a recent interview with Shape magazine, she revealed that is part of wellness for her.

She told the publication, “We have a love of laughter in our home, and I think that laughter is the missing link when it comes to medicine and living a healthy lifestyle.”

She added, “Eating clean, healthy foods and moving my body and that kind of stuff seems secondary if you’re living in a sad home or a stressful place.”

The stunning model shares three boys with her husband, Justin Ervin; Isaac, 2, and twin sons Roman and Malachi, 6 months.