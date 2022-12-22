Ashley Graham showed off her enviable curves in a blue string bikini on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Ashley Graham showed off her enviable curves in a blue bikini as she enjoyed a dip in the ocean, though it was a throwback from years past.

The plus-size model shared a picture of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 2016, in which she was the first curvy model to grace the cover.

Ashley was resharing an Instagram Story in which Irina Shayk, another gorgeous model, complimented her and shared a body-positive message.

In the post, Irina shared the cover, and wrote, “Studies actually show that [crown emoji] is the [crown emoji]…Andddd”

Underneath that, she wrote, “there is noooo one standard of beauty or one perfect size [hand emoji.]”

Ashley was clearly happy with the compliment, resharing the story and writing, “I love me some @irinashayk.”

The sizzling Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover showed the model in her element, calling her the “Rookie bombshell.”

Pic credit: @Ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham spoke about body positivity after her Sports Illustrated cover

Ashley was interviewed after the photo shoot and was absolutely proud of the fact that she was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover. She told Sports Illustrated that just the fact that she’s a size 14 model in the magazine is “a much huger stepping stone than just…being a rookie or just being in the pages.”

She claimed in the past she has been told she was too fat, not good enough, or would never end up in Sports Illustrated at all. Ashley proudly said she felt as if she was proving all the people who said those things about her wrong.

Ashley has been a body-positive advocate for some time now, sharing pictures of her curves on social media.

In a recent Twitter post, she wore a sparkling silver dress that barely covered her fully, with straps around the back and a thigh-slit that emphasized her hourglass frame.

She clapped back at someone who accused her of taking body positivity too far, and started a trend at the same time, writing, “Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far. I’ll start.”

Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start. pic.twitter.com/WlmyYr13Kh — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) December 19, 2022

Ashley collaborated with Knix lingerie for the Ashley Graham x Knix line

In May, the A New Model author released a collaboration with Knix called Ashley Graham x Knix, a line of lingerie made for women of all sizes, from XS-XXXXL++. The pieces are made from a mesh material, meaning they are made to stretch around all body types.

For the campaign, the brand launched a search for 5 women who would appear in the ads for Ashley Graham x Knix. The plus-size model was seen in a burnt orange colored bra and underwear laying in a group of the chosen women, who were all decked out in Knix lingerie.

In her caption, Ashley revealed she had asked in an Instagram Story, “why do you want to share your beauty with the world?⁠” and the 5 women were chosen based on their responses.