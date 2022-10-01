Ashley Graham shows off curves in a clinging black dress during Paris Fashion Week

Ashley Graham showed off her curves in a clinging black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Ashley Graham has had a busy couple of weeks, fresh off Milan Fashion Week where she walked in the Boss by Hugo Boss show, and showed off several chic, black outfits.

Now, the plus-size model has touched down in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, where she has kept the black theme going in a clinging Schiaparelli dress.

The stunning outfit featured clinging material throughout, with a gold chain halter neck that could have passed for a necklace.

Ashley paired the dress with lots of matching gold, including a white purse with gold embellishments, and black heels that featured actual gold toes on the ends.

Her jewelry was striking, and she posted a close-up photo of her massive gold earrings that featured big spikes on them.

To make sure her outfit and jewelry did the talking, Ashley kept her hair and makeup blended in. She wore slicked-back, braided ponytails and dark, smokey eyeshadow with glittery gold tint all over.

The model was seen in a video walking outside her hotel, as well as posing for photographers in a very confident manner.

Schiaparelli has been popular at Paris Fashion Week this year, with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner both sporting the brand.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner stepped out in one of their ensembles at Paris Fashion Week. She wore a stunning blue gown that hugged her curves and barely contained her chest as it featured an extremely low-cut neckline.

Kylie had her hair up in an elegant bun and an extremely noticeable necklace around her neck.

Ashley Graham walked in the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week

The A New Model author recently walked in the Balmain show for Paris Fashion Week and posted the pictures to her Instagram.

Ashley wore a thigh-skimming dress that featured oversized long sleeves, and cathedral paintings as a pattern.

She had her long, brunette hair down, though it was slicked back with gel, and her makeup had a very light glossy finish to it.

Ashley even shared a video of herself strutting down the runway, and another in which a stylist was lacing up the back of her outfit.

In her caption, Ashley simply wrote, “BALMAIN,” and thanked Olivier Rousteing, who is the creative director of the brand, for “being the sweetest soul.”

Ashley donned a bright green tulle dress on a Parisian balcony

Not one to come to Paris and simply sit and eat croissants all day, Ashley was busy doing a photoshoot in an enormous green, tulle gown.

As Louis Armstrong played La vie en rose, Ashley strutted her stuff across the balcony as she looked fiercely at the camera.

Ashley wore her hair down and cascading down her shoulders, while her makeup was equally as glam as her outfit.

Despite the incredibly puffy, daring dress, Ashley did not reveal what the photoshoot was for, and instead captioned it “a little peek.”