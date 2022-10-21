Ashley Graham showed her skills as she modeled a sheer black body suit from Mugler. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham showed off her enviable curves in a sheer black body suit on Thursday, a throwback to Paris Fashion Week.

The plus-size model sat in a restaurant booth, with basic wood tables and an orange velvet seating area with a flattering light coming in from the windows above.

Ashley looked intensely at the camera, showing her supermodel figure as she sat in the corner, looking incredibly comfortable and relaxed.

The low-cut black bodysuit featured a velvet one-piece that emphasized Ashley’s stunning waist. The rest of the outfit was a sheer black material that covered her legs and arms and went all the way up to her neck.

Ashley gave the look a bit of an edge with chunky black boots that laced up, and no jewelry, letting her clothing do all the talking.

Her hair was parted in the middle and came down in waves, looking somewhat darker than we’ve usually seen it, and her makeup was surprisingly natural, looking almost as if she wasn’t wearing anything except lipgloss.

The A New Model author revealed in her caption that the outfit was from Mugler, and the post received over 136k likes, including from fellow model Emily Ratajkowski.

Ashley Graham modeled a black Mugler bodysuit in various locations during Paris Fashion Week

She shared a post with a series of several shots of the outfit, including a video clip from the restaurant photoshoot in which she looked incredibly professional, doing her thing.

It appeared that Ashley moved locations in the same restaurant, as she was later seen sitting on a barstool with her leg out and leaning on her elbow.

She looks to have gone back to her hotel room, where she took a selfie of the outfit and had her hands on her hips for one that required a bright flash.

Ashley shared a video clip of herself strutting down the street like it was her own personal catwalk and a funny shot of herself vacuuming the hallway of her hotel.

For the last shot, she gave followers a view of the back of the jumpsuit, which featured a circular pattern and gave great support in the butt.

Ashley wore the outfit to a Christian Louboutin show at the Eifel Tower

Ashley was previously seen in the outfit during Paris Fashion Week as she stepped out for the Christian Louboutin show, which took place at the Eifel Tower.

Of course, Ashley changed out her shoes for a pair of black velvet Christian Louboutin boots with a bright red heel.

She shared pictures and video from the event that featured several dancers clad in glittery leotards and Christian Louboutin boots and heels.