Ashley Graham showed off her style in a plunging printed summer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Ashley Graham is a plus-size model who has proven that no matter what body type you have, you can still look beautiful.

The body positivity advocate channels her confidence into some incredibly fashionable ensembles, including tight dresses that accentuate her curves and body suits that hug her in all the right places.

While so many women shy away from certain clothing items for fear of how their bodies will look, Ashley wears whatever she wants and makes it look hot.

The model has had quite the career already, including being featured as the first plus-size model on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016.

On top of that, while we’re used to seeing extremely thin models on the catwalk, Ashley proved she is just as deserving, having walked the runway for designers such as Dolce and Gabbana, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, and Rag and Bone.

At both Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks this year, she walked for Hugo Boss and Balmain, looking chic as ever.

Ashley Graham showed off her confident style in a patterned dress

Ashley showed off her signature style in what appeared to be a dress that had multiple patterns. The top of the dress was a low-cut tank top that had a black, white, and red leafy pattern and the bottom was black with a red and white rose-looking pattern.

The dress had spaghetti straps and floated down to her calves, and her shoes were black leather sandals.

As for accessories, she kept it very simple in what looked like a simple silver necklace. Ashley let her hair go quite naturally, with a middle part and what appeared to be her natural wavy texture.

She didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup either, with a hint of mascara and just a bit of pink lipstick visible.

She posed from several different angles in front of a living room area with gray walls, a gray couch, and a television with glass bottles of water on the table.

In the last shot, she posed at quite a strange angle, looking up at the camera with a close-up view of her eyes.

She captioned the shot, “prints on prints on prints,” and it received over 62k likes, including from Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Ashley is an ambassador for Revlon makeup

Ashley is an ambassador for Revlon makeup and shared a makeup tutorial in honor of her 35th birthday just last week.

She shared a video clip in which she was makeup free with a towel on her head as she enjoyed munching on chips, telling followers she was applying the Revlon Colorstay Matte Lip Crayon in the color Ruffled Feathers.

She set a timer to try to do a challenge in which she would put on her makeup in 35 seconds but failed after simply drawing the bright red color on her lips.