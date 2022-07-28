Ashley Graham shows her curves in completely nude selfie 6 months after giving birth

Ashley Graham showed off her backside in a completely nude selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldWide

Ashley Graham is no stranger to showing off her body, as she’s a body positivity advocate and loves her curves.

The plus-sized model, who is mom to son Isaac, 2, and twins Roman and Malachi, 6 months, bared all in a selfie that was part of a series of afternoon pictures from a day out in what was presumably New York City.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model first shared her outfit and makeup from that day before shedding her clothes for an intimate shot in the mirror.

In the carousel of photos posted to Instagram, Ashley first showed off that day’s outfit, which featured white, oversized trousers, and a cream-colored crop top in a sweater material.

She paired the ensemble with black sandals, black sunglasses, and a black purse. Her brunette hair was worn down, and straight, blowing in the breeze as she walked down the NYC sidewalk.

Ashley smiled as she walked in front of a backdrop of tall skyscrapers, her hands in her pocket, looking slightly shy.

Ashley Graham showed an outfit and makeup before her naked selfie

A second photo showed Ashley’s makeup close-up; she wore brown eyeshadow, black smokey eyeliner, and dark pink lipstick.

Her eyebrows were brushed to perfection, and not a hint of a blemish could be seen on her face.

She posted another selfie in front of a mirror where she was fully clothed, and she saved the best for last.

At the end of the carousel, Ashley was seen completely nude from the back, her curvaceous booty seen just above the top of the photo. Her head and legs were cut off, as Ashley zoomed the camera in toward her body.

The photos had over 97k likes, and she wrote in the caption, “making my way downtown, walking fast, faces pass, my booty’s out dun na na na na.”

Ashley is tired of being asked how she manages to stay confident with her body

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host spoke to Glamour magazine in May 2021, and opened up about her annoyance with people asking how she stays so confident in her body.

She made a good point, claiming she didn’t understand why nobody ever asks thin women how they manage to be confident in their bodies.

She said, “Just because I am a size US 16, just because I’m over 200 pounds, just because I am in lingerie a lot, doesn’t mean that I need to have this constant conversation about what it takes to feel so confident within myself.”

She continued, “Just because I’m a big girl, doesn’t mean that I need to have this constant confidence conversation. To me, it’s so mind-blowing. Why are we not asking thinner women, ‘What does it take for you to be confident’ as well?”