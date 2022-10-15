Ashley Graham rocked a busty red swimsuit on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Patricia Schlein/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham showed off her curves recently, wearing a busty dark red swimsuit while enjoying an Italian vacation.

The A New Model author enjoyed a romantic vacation with her husband, Justin Ervin, and shared a short video clip of herself living her best life.

She was seen on a boat showing off her cleavage in a low-cut, dark red swimsuit that emphasized her sensational curves.

Ashley threw her head back, flinging her wet ponytail behind her as she looked to the sky with black sunglasses on.

She appeared to be enjoying the warmth of the sun as the boat sped by the Italian coast, looking at the camera with a confident look on her face.

At the end of the clip, Ashley jutted out her hip, clearly feeling herself as she took in the relaxation that Italy gives visitors.

Ashley shared further images from the incredibly romantic-looking vacation with her husband. The first picture showed the loved-up pair dancing together, with Ashley lifting her leg up around Justin’s waist in a sensual manner.

She wore a silky white dress that featured spaghetti straps and a floaty skirt, giving her an angelic appearance. She paired the ensemble with strappy white heels and slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail.

Justin held on tight to his wife as he gave her a kiss, matching her with a silky white shirt of his own.

The rest of the carousel featured delectable Italian food, including a mouth-watering pizza, as well as one more shot of Ashley and Justin kissing. They were sitting on a boat as the model wore a light green swimsuit cover-up.

She captioned the post, “QUESTO!” which translates to “This” in Italian, and it received of 233k likes, including from model Emily Ratajkowski and former Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls.

Ashley attended Paris and Milan Fashion Week recently

Ashley clearly needed a vacation after an incredibly busy few weeks that saw her attend Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week back to back.

She shared several pictures from the fashion weeks, which featured several black outfits that gave off a chic, mysterious vibe.

In one daring outfit, Ashley was seen in a black velvet leotard that featured a mesh jumpsuit on top with long sleeves.

She paired the risque look with a pair of black ankle booties and went without accessories, letting her outfit do the talking.

Ashley shared video clips from the Christian Louboutin fashion show she attended, which took place on the Eiffel Tower.