Ashley Graham at a Revlon event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/starmaxinc.com

Famed plus-size model Ashley Graham showed off her curves in a simple white dress while enjoying a night out with her husband.

Graham’s dress featured a thigh slit that showed off her legs and hourglass figure, pairing the look with matching white heels.

Accessorizing with tiny gold earrings and rings, the runway model smiled as she kissed her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin.

The mother of three shared a series of photos to her social media, showing herself sharing a kiss with Ervin, who was also wearing all-white.

She wore her brunette locks in a high ponytail as she lifted her leg on her husband, sharing the intimate moment with her 19 million Instagram followers.

Appearing to be on a baecation, Graham shared more photos with her fans of various food plated and scenery captured from a boat. Adding another photo of herself and Ervin in a full embrace while surrounded by deep blue water.

The supermodel’s expanding resume

In the past several years, Graham has made a name for herself as an established print and runway model.

Now, the supermodel has more than expanded her resume, regularly attending Paris Fashion Week and being featured on top magazine covers like Elle, Vogue, Allure, and Glamour throughout her career.

Last year, she made headlines after being photographed for Perfect Magazine, opting not to use editing to alter her body and skin. Graham received praise for the decision, with many fans celebrating her body-positive message.

The 34-year-old also has campaigns with multiple big-name brands under her belt, having modeled for Lane Bryant, Hugo Boss, and Nordstrom.

Ashley Graham on the danger of using filters

Graham has often spoken out in favor of body positivity and embracing her body as it comes. So it’s no surprise that the Nebraska native feels negative about filters and body-altering apps like Facetune.

Last year, she sat down with Glamour to discuss the dangers that Photoshop and filters can have on self-esteem, saying, “When it comes to Photoshop and filters, Facetune and the high-end Photoshop, I think that it is so hurtful and that it’s creating a bigger problem than we’re even aware of right now.”

“Give it a few more years, even 10 years more, and we’re going to be seeing the real effects of it because people think that they are not pretty enough and they’re not good enough,” she continued.

Adding that she would be negatively impacted by having social media available when she was a teen, Graham continued, “I would have been crying. I would have been so upset that I had so much cellulite and my favorite celebrity didn’t, or that I had this back fat roll when I looked in the mirror, but my favorite celebrity did not. It’s so important that if you have a platform, that you need to be talking and you’re open, because not everybody’s open.”