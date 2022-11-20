Ashley Graham showed off her sensational figure in a green satin dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham showed off her killer legs over the weekend as she attended an event to celebrate the Pirelli Calendar for 2023, which she took part in.

The plus-size model wore a plunging green satin gown that was custom-made for her by ETRO and emphasized her curvy waist.

The dress clung to her hips and came down to her knees with a thigh slit, opening up at the top in an off-the-shoulder pattern,

Ashley accessorized with a pair of eye-catching liquid gold heels with a pointed toe and a white and silver bra underneath that added a bit of contrast to the look.

She carried a unique-looking purse, which featured a gold ball on a gold chain, and added even more gold with a pair of hoop earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She clipped her hair up in a chic, slicked-back bun with just one strand of hair coming down for an edgy feel and went for an attention-grabbing dark smokey eye look that featured black liner and blue shadow.

Ashley shared several pictures from the evening in a carousel, with the first one showing her famous catwalk strut before she left her hotel.

Once at the event, the model shared pictures in front of several different backgrounds, including a wall of flowers and a bright green light.

Ashley captioned the show stopping images, “the best nights end with letting the baby hairs run free… and a glass of wine. thank you @pirelli for having me & @etro for creating this custom look🖤 #pirellicalender.”

Ashley Graham was featured in the 2023 Pirelli Calendar along with Emily Ratajkowski

The 2023 Pirelli Calendar also features models Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, along with Ashley herself, and was created by artist Emma Summerton. It was unveiled at the Pirelli HangarBicocca contemporary art museum in Milan.

As for what Ashley wore in the calendar, she shared a video clip of her photoshoot in which she was bathed in a luminescent blue light.

She looked like a statue as she was painted in gold and wore an ethereal sparkling gold dress that featured lots of draped tulle throughout the bodice.

Ashley lay down on what appeared to be a leather couch, looking confident as ever as she stretched her arm above her head.

In the caption, she wrote, “Confidence is so easy to talk about but it is so hard to obtain,” and thanked Pirelli and artist Emma Summerton for “capturing” her “passion so perfectly.”

Ashley is an ambassador for Revlon makeup

Ashley is an ambassador for Revlon makeup, and last month, she shared a video clip of herself trying to do her makeup in 35 seconds in honor of her 35th birthday.

She munched on popcorn as she chatted to her followers with her wet hair wrapped in a towel, ready to start her beauty routine.

Of course, after applying the fire engine red lipstick, the model was already out of time. In her caption, she told followers she was wearing the Revlon Colorstay Matte Lip Crayon in the color Ruffled Feathers.