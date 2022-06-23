Ashley Graham shakes her booty in jeans and yellow crop top just months after giving birth to twins

Ashley Graham shook her booty for the camera in a yellow crop top and jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham danced around in her kitchen, shaking her booty and feeling confident after giving birth to twins Malachi and Roman in January.

Ashley began the TikTok video close to the camera, bopping her head around to the sound, I love you young slo be by user ZhongliBootyJiggler6895. She then backed up and had the word ‘personality’ written across the screen as she shook her booty for the camera.

Ashley showed off her post-partum curves in a yellow crop top

Ashley wore a yellow crop top and high-waisted jeans, keeping her hair straight and cascading down her shoulders, with minimal makeup.

She captioned the video, “i’m just so bubbly & fun.”

Ashley was clearly feeling herself, but then the model has always been a body positivity advocate.

Ashley has been busy showing off her post-partum curves in crop tops lately, posting a carousel of selfies on Instagram revealing her stretch marks just a couple of days ago.

She proudly showed her body in the corset-style top, looking at the camera seductively, and giving fans a view of her ample chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the photos, “serving you a modeling mama moment.”

She wore the same outfit in a TikTok video mouthing the words to a sound with two women that said, “Look at me, look at me. Wear the crop top. Wear the crop top!”

Ashley Graham shows off crop tops online

And, just today, Ashley uploaded a video of herself to Instagram in yet another crop top; this time advertising for Revlon nail polish. She wore a green, floral crop top with long sleeves, and a blue skirt to match, keeping her hair simple and straight.

Ashley cupped her breasts and slid her hands down her body as she showed off the Revlon nail polish, which she said in the caption is tangerine.

Ashley recently spoke about her twin sons needing space from each other

Ashley recently talked to E! News about her twin sons, and 2-year-old son Isaac, whom she said loves being a big brother. Though, her twins need more space than she thought, with the plus-sized model telling the outlet that they don’t need to be together as much as she thought.

She said, “I thought that they were going to be more into each other. I thought that because they were in my body together for so long that they were going to need each other.”

She continued, “I was almost afraid to not have them sleep in the same crib. And I think that they were actually happier when I put them in different cribs because they were like, ‘Finally I have some space, jeez.’ They don’t have to do everything together.”