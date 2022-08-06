Ashley Graham proudly shows off postpartum stomach in hot pink bikini

Ashley Graham showed off her portpartum body in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Ashley Graham showed off her postpartum curves as she enjoyed some downtime in Dallas, Texas on Saturday.

The plus-sized model shares son Isaac, 2, and twin sons Roman and Malachi, 6 months, with husband Justin Ervin, yet wasted no time in hopping back into a bikini to celebrate her post-baby body.

Ashley wore a hot pink bikini that showed off her stomach as she popped open a bottle of wine, happily smiling at the camera and mouthing the words, “oh yeah,” clearly ready for some fun.

She paired the swimsuit with a bright orange button-down shirt and a black and beige bucket hat and wore her hair in braided pigtails.

Ashley opted for a makeup-free face, perhaps deciding to go for a dip in the pool later.

A second photo, posted to Instagram Stories, showed the Sports Illustrated model from an angle down below, her curves on display with a sun emoji on her forehead.

Ashley Graham has shared several bikini shots since giving birth to her twins

Just the day before, Ashley shared another picture in a bikini to Instagram Stories, baring her assets in a multi-colored bikini top with a towel around herself, a makeup-free face, and a braided side-ponytail.

The host of the Pretty Big Deal podcast has not been shy about showing off her bikini body as of late, despite giving birth to twins very recently in January.

On July 23, the model shared Instagram photos wearing a very racy pink string bikini with a tight, teal swimsuit cover-up that clung to her figure and featured a very low-cut neckline.

Ashley leaned against a white wall with her hands on her hips, in the very revealing top, and went makeup-free with her brunette hair hanging down over her shoulders. She gave the camera a smoldering stare as she put one leg forward and jutted out her hip.

She captioned the photo, “turning up the heat,” and it received over 170k likes, including from Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter, whose swimsuit line, JMP The Label, Ashley was wearing.

In a second post featuring the same ensemble, Ashley shared a video to Instagram in which she was seen spinning around and smiling underwater. Later in the video, she was standing against the white wall and twerked, showing her curvy derriere.

She captioned the video, “went for a swim 🏄🏻‍♀️,” and it received over 258k likes.

Ashley thinks people need to learn body acceptance after the pandemic

After coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley told Glamour that it’s really important for people to try to accept the body they have, especially after so many people gained weight during the lockdown.

She told the publication, “The most important thing to remember, walking into our new normal, walking out of a pandemic, and maybe you’re stepping into a new body, is to remember that you’re not alone, that your body is strong, that your body is your body.”

“You should, if you don’t have body positivity within yourself, maybe think about it from body acceptance,” she added.