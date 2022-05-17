Ashley Graham poses in lingerie with other plus-sized models for her Knix collab

Ashley Graham stunned Instagram followers with a shot of herself and other plus-sized women in her Knix collaboration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Ashley Graham stunned her Instagram followers on Monday, posting a shot of herself in lingerie to promote her collaboration with Knix.

The gorgeous model posed alongside other plus-sized women who were all wearing matching bras and panties from the Knix line. Ashley wore a dark red matching set, while the other women wore either white or black matching sets.

Ashley posed in a matching lingerie set for her Knix collaboration

Ashley wore her hair down in loose waves and looked at the camera with a sultry gaze. In the caption, she talked about wanting all women to feel beautiful, and the casting call that she put out.

She wrote, “this is about more than just lingerie, it’s about making sure everyone feels good, sexy, beautiful‼️ it all started with the casting call that I posted on my story and asked “why do you want to share your beauty with the world?⁠”

Ashley continued, “we received soooooo many beautiful responses, it was almost impossible to choose only 5. But we did. And I couldn’t be happier to have these rockstars by my side. here’s to constantly proving that feeling sexy in lingerie is for EVERYONE. LOVE YOU GIRLS‼️ #RevealYourself #knix”

It’s clear Ashley’s new lingerie line is all about body positivity, celebrating all shapes and sizes.

Ashley’s Instagram followers loved her message about body positivity

Ashley’s Instagram followers were so happy with the message she put out, with one writing, “This is so important to represent,” along with fire emojis that received 15 likes.

Another follower wrote, “Magic. All of you,” with three heart emojis, and a third reiterated the points, writing, “Yes I love this message so very much.”

@ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley previously posted a video from behind-the-scenes at her Knix shoot

Just hours before, Ashley posted a video showing behind-the-scenes from the shoot, along with Knix, and at the bottom of the caption wrote, “Indulge your sensual side and feel unapologetically free; free in your body, free in your choices, and free to reveal your self to the world.”

Ashley was shown getting her photo taken in a black bra and panties and later striding around in a white robe while getting her makeup done.

Ashley’s previous Instagram posts were makeup free mom shots

It was a far cry from some of Ashley’s previous posts, one in which she posed in a makeup-free selfie in what appeared to be an office for getting facials.

And, of course, the queen of keeping it real, Ashley posted a pic of her breastfeeding one of her babies while the other sat in her lap and her toddler tried to put a cookie in her eye. She captioned the heartwarming image, “just call me stonyfield.”

She wore a simple black outfit, with glasses and her hair in a ponytail in an ensemble that you might call the “typical mom uniform.”