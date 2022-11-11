Ashley Graham co-hosted The Confidence Tour by Knix in a black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham is a stunning plus-size model with voluptuous curves and shows them off in an array of stylish dresses and sexy lingerie.

Not only does Ashley have a beautiful body, but she has the confidence to match, and that is exactly what Knix lingerie is trying to promote in other women.

For many women, it’s tough to feel good about their bodies, let alone show them off in bras and underwear. But that’s precisely what the brand has tried to do with its new Confidence Tour, of which Ashley Graham is one of the hosts.

The tour recently made a stop in Los Angeles, California, and Ashley stepped out for the shindig in a black dress that flattered her figure.

Ashley wore a tight, little black dress by Knix and gave it an edgy feel with a black leather jacket thrown on top. She paired it with black, knee-high boots and left the accessories to a minimum with a simple gold necklace.

She made sure her hair was eye-catching, going for a romantic loose bun on the top of her head with a few wavy strands hanging down in front of her face.

Her makeup emphasized her eyes perfectly, with long eyelashes and a bit of blue eyeshadow, as well as a glossy lip and highlighter, giving her face a romantic look.

Ashley showed off how the dress held up her chest and gave great support, and posed in a few snaps, showing off her modeling skills, which she later stuck on Instagram.

Ashley Graham co-hosted The Confidence Tour by Knix lingerie

In a short clip in the carousel, Ashley shed her leather jacket to reveal the full look of the black dress, showing off the way it hugged her curves.

Ashley captioned the shots, “had so much fun last night at the @knix confidence tour 🫶🏼 So many amazing and inspiring women in one room 🤩.”

The Confidence Tour featured guests strutting their stuff on the catwalk and showed women of all shapes and sizes wearing Knix lingerie. The women danced, had their makeup done, and looked to be having a great time while most importantly looking comfortable in their own skin.

Ashley is an ambassador for Knix lingerie and has done a collaboration with the brand

Ashley is an ambassador for Knix lingerie, having previously done a collaboration with the brand called Ashley Graham x Knix. The pieces are a “special collection” that are “made up of Mesh and Micro Modal intimates.”

The model showed off a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot for the lingerie in which she was seen in various pieces from the collection. She rocked a sheer black bra, matching underwear, and a black one-piece leotard.