Ashley Graham looks fierce in sheer cut-out body suit

Ashley Graham showed off her curves in a see-through black jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham has been showing off her fierce fashion credentials throughout Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, wearing a series of mostly black ensembles.

The A New Model author stunned in a sheer, one-piece jumpsuit that featured a black velvet leotard in a corset style, with see-through legs and sleeves.

She paired the daring look with black velvet, ankle-length boots, and a beige clutch with a black, circular pattern.

Ashley made sure to match her makeup to the occasion, with a sexy cat-eye, and dark eyeshadow that made her eyes pop, and a light pink lipstick that gave her a glam look. Her hair was styled into loose beach waves with a millennial side-part.

She shared a carousel of images to Instagram that showed off the outfit, with the first pic looking like she was mid-throwing her hair back as it was swinging in the air while standing in the elevator and jutting out her hip.

The plus-size model later shared videos of herself at The Loubi Show, a fashion show that took place at the Eifel Tower on September 30. It featured several dancers surrounded by red lights, giving off a very Moulin Rouge look.

Ashley Graham stepped out in a black Schiaparelli dress for Paris Fashion Week

Ashley has been stepping out in some stunning looks during Paris Fashion Week, including a clinging black dress by Schiaparelli.

The tight black dress featured a halter neck that doubled as a gold necklace, and she matched a number of her accessories to the embellishment.

She paired the look with a unique pair of black heels that included real gold toes on the ends and a white purse with gold decoration.

The most noticeable part of her outfit was her gold spike earrings which she showed off by slicking her hair back into two tightly braided ponytails.

Ashley wore a cat-eye with very gold, glittery eyeshadow, and a pink lip as she twirled and strutted in front of the camera.

Ashley walked in the Balmain runway show

While in Paris, Ashley walked in the Balmain runway show wearing a thigh-skimming dress that featured an oversized chest with long sleeves and cathedral paintings on it. Her hair was slicked back, though left down, and her makeup was very natural, with a hydrated glow.

Ashley posted a video of herself walking the runway, a pic of her backstage outfit card, and a shot of a stylist lacing up the back of her outfit backstage.

She simply captioned the shot “BALMAIN” and thanked the creative director Olivier Rousteing, whom she called “the sweetest soul.”