Ashley Graham leans back for a kiss in sheer leopard bodysuit

Ashley wore a figure-hugging bodysuit. Picture credit: @ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency)

Ashley Graham pouted while she was out and about in a sheer leopard bodysuit.

The model leaned back and mouthed a kiss as she entered a car in a post she shared to Instagram.

The sizzling picture saw her long, wavy, brown hair flowing down her back.

The bodysuit had a plunging neckline and clung tightly to her stunning curves.

Elegant high heels and gold earrings completed Ashley’s rocking look.

Ashley, who is also an author and TV presenter, got more than 190k likes for the post.

Ashley Graham is ‘caffeine queen’

Monsters and Critics previously told how Ashley rocked her latest business casual look with a side of caffeine in a social media share.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 34-year-old shared a swipe-through post for her 19.1 million Instagram followers while seemingly posing in a hotel room.

As she stood in front of a room service setup, Ashley showed off her latest look while grasping onto the wall with one hand.

Her outfit’s focal point consisted of a black leather miniskirt, which allowed her bronzed legs to take center stage. Ashley paired the tight skirt with a white top and an oversized grey blazer.

A few swipes over, the model showed herself holding the handle of a white mug — presumably filled with some coffee to get her day started.

Ashley Graham stuns in skintight dress

Monsters and Critics also told how Ashley wowed followers in a plunging skintight dress.

Ashley opted for vibrant colors as she looked stunning in a plunging dress that complemented her luscious curves.

The veteran model shared the selfie on her Instagram Story in which she donned a two-toned outfit.

The plunging orange top matched the long dark pink skirt as she struck a pose for the mirror selfie.

The mother of three took her high bun to new heights as the hairdo accentuated her dazzling facial features.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and natural-looking make-up as she gave the camera a pout.

Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed twins at a home birth at the beginning of the year.

The pair have their hands full as she gave birth to a son in 2020, which makes it three children under the age of 3.

Ashley has earned praise for her body positivity stance and for sharing photos showing her cellulite and stretch marks.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl has a popular podcast, Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham, in which she talks to her celebrity friends and gets candid about body image and raising three children.