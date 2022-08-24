Ashley Graham lays nude in bed for body positive message

Ashley Graham lay in bed nude for a body-positive message. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham has graced some of the world’s biggest magazine covers. She was the first plus-size model to feature on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, something most models would give their left arm for.

Despite that accolade, she has said a number of times that she doesn’t like the term ‘plus-size.’

The curvaceous model shared a video clip on Wednesday as she lay nude in bed. She was covered by a white duvet and looked insanely comfortable as if she was having a day off from work and the world.

Ashley was in full makeup as she set up the front-facing camera on her bed and looked off to the side. Her hair was slicked back into a chic ponytail, and she twirled it around her finger as she looked at the camera.

In the carousel posted to Instagram, Ashley also shared the curvy body of a woman in an old painting, with the words “see yourself with the eyes of God” written on it.

A third and final shot showed a close-up of roles of skin, though it was hard to tell which part of her body Ashley was showing.

She captioned the body positive shots, “Made in the image of God,” and they received over 196k likes.

Ashley Graham shares body positivity message on social media

Ashley has used her social media platforms to share body positivity messages for years now and has recently begun using Tik Tok to spread her beliefs.

Just yesterday, the voluptuous model shared a video in which she went makeup-free with natural, air-dried hair wearing a white crop top and black yoga pants.

In a close-up of her face, she mouthed the words over the sound, “you don’t have to be skinny to be pretty,” and that message was repeated as she stepped back to showcase her body and shake her arms around.

Ashley talked about beauty on the inside in her book ‘A New Model’

In her book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like, Ashley shared a great message about loving yourself for who you are on the inside and not what your size is.

She wrote, “No matter how beautiful or not one is perceived to be, the true beauty we all possess is found on the inside.”

She later added, “Really, beauty beyond size.”

As for why she makes such an effort to spread a message about loving yourself no matter what your size, Ashley told Vogue she wants younger people to have someone to look up to.

She said, “I don’t want to stop. I know that I didn’t have anybody to look up to when I was younger, and I want to make sure that the younger generation knows that they can have anything and do anything regardless of their shape or size!”