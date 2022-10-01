Ashley Graham is sporty in crop top for Hugo Boss campaign

Ashley Graham gave off sporty vibes in a black crop top for Hugo Boss campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham gave off major sporty vibes in a new Boss by Hugo Boss campaign video, in which she was seen strutting confidently down the street.

Ashley wore a black crop top and high-waisted black pants with the embossed logo jacket from the brand. The jacket was beige with silver buttons and featured black and white sleeves, looking oversized in style.

Ashley’s hair was parted in the middle with beach waves and flowed around her as she walked and spun around on the street.

The video looked to be taken at sunrise and was up close and personal as Ashley stared closely at the camera with a very confident, self-assured expression on her face.

Ashley wore very neutral makeup, looking naturally beautiful, and accessorized with a small silver necklace and silver earrings.

The brand posted the video on its Instagram with the caption, “More like Ashley Glam: #AshleyGraham is all stamina and style in our embossed logo jacket as seen last week in our FW22 Milan Fashion Show #BeYourOwnBOSS.”

Ashley Graham rides a motorcycle for a Boss campaign video

Boss previously posted a video with Ashley on September 22 in which she was wearing the same outfit while riding a motorcycle at night.

Ashley was shown looking at the camera intensely and later putting on a black helmet while she rode her motorcycle through a tunnel at night.

At one point, Tika, a social media famous greyhound with over 1 million Instagram followers, is seen on the road wearing a Boss sweater.

They captioned the video, “Just one question: how fast is too fast? Get ready for our big reveal soon #BeYourOwnBOSS.”

Ashley shared behind-the-scenes shots from shooting with Boss

The A New Model author shared a video to her Instagram, wrapping up her time in Milan with a compilation that included behind-the-scenes shots from her campaign shoot with Boss.

Ashley was shown getting her hair and makeup done, walking along a bridge next to another model, and on a motorcycle in front of a green screen.

She posted the video at the end of Milan Fashion Week, gearing up to go to the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week.

She captioned the video, “it’s been fun, milano 💋 ready for Paris!”

Ashley walked in the Boss runway show for Milan Fashion Week

Ashley walked in the Boss runway show during Milan Fashion Week, posting a video of herself strutting down the catwalk, and looking at the camera with a serious face.

She wore a long, silky black skirt with a black belt and black, knee-high boots paired with a black turtleneck. Her hair was slicked back into a chic bun, and she carried a large black bag.

She captioned the video, “about last night 😉 @boss #BeYourOwnBOSS #ad,” and it was liked over 32k times.