Ashley Graham is makeup free and sweaty in sports bra for workout

Ashley Graham enjoyed a sweaty workout in a clinging sports bra recently. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham worked up a sweat as she finished a tough workout on Wednesday, showing off her makeup-free, very sweaty face.

The plus-sized model is a big fan of exercise, and judging by how she looked after she finished her workout, they are quite punishing.

Ashley had a makeup-free complexion that was dripping with sweat and threw her hair up in a bun as she laid down to take a rest wearing a plunging sports bra.

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host even created a Youtube series in 2020 along with her personal trainer Kira Stokes called Thank Bod.

The exercise videos were created to help watchers appreciate their bodies rather than using exercise as a punishment, something we can all relate to.

The videos are designed with 3-5 exercise moves per circuit with 3-5 circuits in total, so pretty basic and easy to follow along.

Ashley Graham has received harsh comments about the fact that she works out

While the model has always been a fan of fitness, her Instagram followers left some pretty harsh comments on her videos she posted back in 2017.

Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

However, she clapped back in a scathing Instagram post, showing comments that included, “You’ll never be skinny so stop trying,” and “Don’t work too hard, you’ll get skinny.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posted a picture that had a list of bullet points with all the reasons she works out and concluded by saying she doesn’t work out to lose weight or her curves because she loves the skin she’s in.

Ashley uses affirmations to build up her confidence

The A New Model author credits her mom with some of her body confidence, telling Vogue Australia that she helped her with affirmations when she was just 17 and she still uses them to this day.

She told the publication, “The biggest thing is how you use your words. I think a lot of people look in the mirror and they say ‘Oh, I’m sad’ or ‘I’m ugly, I’m stupid, I’m not worthy, or XYZ’. You have to really understand that your words have power and something I had to learn at a young age was affirmation.”

The mom of three recently showed off her postpartum stomach in a hot pink bikini over the weekend as she popped open a bottle of champagne.

She wore a beige and black bucket hat and a bright orange button-down shirt as a cover-up, captioning the Instagram clip, “sweet eats sweeter days.”

At the end of the carousel, Ashley posed in the bikini by the pool as she took a sip of her drink. She stood confidently with a pair of white cat eye sunglasses.