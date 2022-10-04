Ashley Graham is glowing in plunging pink dress for Lanvin show

Ashely Graham at the Savage x Fenty show back in 2019. Photo credit: ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham looked stunning in hot pink as she attended the Lanvin Spring/Summer 23 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The American model wore a full-length satin fuchsia gown with a plunging neckline, long sleeves, and ruched detail.

Ashley kept her neck free from jewelry, choosing to accessorize with a few cocktail rings and stud earrings. She wore black platform heels with a peep-toe on her feet, which boosted her height by a few inches.

For the occasion, she carried one of Lanvin’s signature bags — a hot pink Leather Pencil Cat Bag, which retails for around $3,400. The structured box bag is topped with a metal handle in the shape of a stretching cat, a statement purse for sure!

Graham wore her long brown hair loose and wavy and chose to accentuate her pretty face with soft, glowing makeup.

Celebs attend the Lanvin Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Ashley Graham does the rounds at Paris Fashion Week

It’s been a busy week for Ashley, who has been spotted attending numerous shows and events during Paris Fashion Week for brands including Schiaparelli and Louboutin. She was also photographed at the Business of Fashion Gala on Sunday evening.

Graham also made a runway appearance for esteemed French fashion house Balmain and posted a photo of her look on Instagram, wearing a short linen dress with corset detail. She thanked Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, saying, “BALMAIN. thank you @olivier_rousteing for being the sweetest soul”

Ashley Graham gets in a cat(walk) fight

On Sunday night, Graham attended the Business of Fashion Gala and put on quite a show with fellow models Karlie Kloss and Coco Rocha.

Uploading a video to Instagram titled, “Do models really get along at Paris Fashion Week?” the trio made a very realistic-looking video of them dancing before slapping each other in the face!

In a joint post with Ashley, Coco Rocha captioned, “Oscar-worthy performances feat. @ashleygraham @karliekloss @cocorocha and some very confused photogs at @BOF Gala last night 😂” which proved it was all in good humor.

Graham looked stunning on the night, wearing a black satin halter neck gown and statement gold jewelry by French couture house Schiaparelli. Her hair was slicked back into a chic topknot, and smoky eye makeup completed her glamorous evening look.

She posted a carousel of photos showing her glam squad, a close-up of her surreal Schiaparelli accessories (including shoes with painted toenails and a clutch bag with ears), and fun poses with her friend Karlie Kloss.