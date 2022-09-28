Ashley Graham is curvy queen in sheer black bodysuit

Ashley Graham wore some daring black looks at Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham has been looking absolutely fierce as she stepped out in some edgy looks for Milan Fashion Week, scorching the earth with her confident strut.

Ashley showed off her sensational curves in a sheer black bodysuit by Mugler in one of her last looks during the celebrity-filled event.

The see-through ensemble featured several white dots all around it, and underneath, Ashley wore a black leotard.

She paired the daring look with black lace-up boots and wore her hair down in beach waves.

She stood confidently in front of a mirror, with a restaurant in the background, clearly feeling herself enough to stop for a quick selfie.

Ashley has been in Milan all week, sitting front-row during the fashion shows or even walking for some brands.

Pic credit: @Ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham looked fierce in black as she attended several shows at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley shared a video of herself walking the runway for Boss by Hugo Boss. She wore a black turtleneck with a long black skirt, black knee-high boots, and a large black bag, Her hair was pulled back into a chic bun, and she strutted down the catwalk like she owned the place.

Black works for the plus-size fashionista, who donned a thigh-skimming black dress by Rick Owens, black knee-high Balenciaga boots, and a futuristic pair of black Prada sunglasses.

She was seen walking down the street in Milan, on an elevator, and backstage at a fashion show. Ashley made the sidewalk her own personal runway as she was seen walking toward the camera, confidently pulling off the fearless look.

She captioned the post, “I 🖤 Milano 💞💘💕”, and it was liked over 112k times, including by fellow models Emily Ratajkowski and Lily Aldridge.

Ashley kept to a mostly black theme while in Milan

Keeping the black theme going, Ashley wore an absolutely stunning black Versace dress with long sleeves and a corset in the middle.

Ashley wore her hair slicked back in a half ponytail that was twisted into a bun and slid black sunglasses on, looking completely fierce. She paired the ensemble with black strappy heels and added a bright red lip to finish the bold look.

The video showed Ashley posing, winking at the camera, and giving a stern face as she stood in front of a long white curtain. She captioned the post, “poppin it @versace.”

Ashley posed backstage with Kim Kardashian at Dolce & Gabbana

In a last look for the Milan Fashion Week, Ashley wore a thigh-skimming, black blazer dress that featured high shoulder pads and thigh-high, clinging, black boots. She pulled her hair back in a chic bun and was seen joking about getting her picture taken.

She was attending the Dolce & Gabbana show, where she shared backstage footage with Kim Kardashian as the pair blew kisses at the camera.

At the end of the Instagram carousel, Ashley had changed out of her dress and threw on a t-shirt with Kim Kardashian’s face on it. Kim was seen eating spaghetti in four different pictures in a hilarious pop-culture tribute to The Kardashians star.