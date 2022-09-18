Ashley Graham is ‘caffeine queen’ in black leather skirt

Ashley Graham stuns in a leather skirt and oversized blazer while holding a cup of coffee. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham rocked her latest business casual look with a side of caffeine in her latest social media share.

The model, 34, shared a swipe-through post for her 19 million Instagram followers while seemingly posing in a hotel room.

As she stood in front of a room service setup, Ashley showed off her latest look while grasping onto the wall with one hand.

Her outfit’s focal point consisted of a black leather miniskirt, which allowed her bronzed legs to take center stage. Ashley paired the tight skirt with a white top and an oversized grey blazer.

A few swipes over, the model showed herself holding the handle of a white mug — presumably filled with some coffee to get her day started.

The last part of the post consisted of a video in which she kicked her legs up and snapped her fingers while singing a rendition of the classic hit, New York, New York.

Ashley Graham calls herself a ‘caffeine queen’ in latest snaps

Showing off her abundant amount of energy, Ashley took to her caption to credit the caffeine for the boost of energy.

“caffeine queen,” she simply wrote.

Along with the mug to accessorize, Ashley also finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy heels, some simple earrings, and her hair in a tight ponytail with long, loose waves.

When it comes to showing off her looks, Ashley has admitted that she proudly doesn’t airbrush any imperfections out of her photos. The model gave birth to her twins Malachi & Roman earlier this year, and recently opened up about finally feeling comfortable in her postpartum body again and her belief that there is no such thing as “body perfection.”

Ashley Graham on embracing her body and refusing to airbrush photos

If there’s one thing Ashley Graham has been open about, it’s the fact that she believes there’s a stigma around social media and the way beauty is standardized.

In a recent interview with Access, she opened up about her postpartum body and how she believes “you don’t have to be skinny to be pretty.”

“We have to be reminded that you don’t have to look a certain way to be pretty, because it still is this stigma that’s forced on us through social media, through television, that there’s this idea of what perfection is. Perfection doesn’t exist,” she stated.

Ashley continued on to explain that she doesn’t airbrush cellulite and stretch marks out of her photos in hopes to show others that they can relate to her and that “everybody looks different.”

“There is no ‘one way’ to look, and if I have that thing that you think maybe isn’t that beautiful on yourself, we’re all dealing with it,” the model said.

She continued, “It’s not about this idea of uber-hour glass, one-size fits all. It’s not about that, it’s about your body being strong and healthy and beautiful through your eyes.”