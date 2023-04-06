Ashley Graham is one of the most recognizable plus-size models on the planet, so it’s no surprise that several brands would want to work with the hourglass bombshell.

Having racked up 20.2 million Instagram followers, she’s in the perfect position to endorse a string of products, from lingerie to beauty brands.

In her most recent post, she showed off her incredible curves and her bronzed glow while she was at it.

A couple of close-up shots showed the model’s natural beauty while farther away photos in front of a wall and green trees emphasized her newly golden complexion.

Ashley wore a pair of purple underwear and a matching bra that looked incredibly comfortable and perfect for everyday use. The top looked like a comfortable sports bra, and the bottoms were a flattering high-waisted style.

Her brunette hair was styled in natural, beachy waves, while her makeup was less natural as it included a smokey dark eyeliner and pale pink lipstick.

She captioned the post, “Some people say find your beach, I say find your @sttropeztan ☀️ loving my new collagen-enhancing Luxe Body Serum ✨ @ultabeauty @bootsuk #glowwithconfidence #ad.”

Ashley Graham endorsed the newest product from St.Tropez

Ashley was seen in the post holding up a bottle of St. Tropez Tan Luxe Body Serum which comes in a 200ml bottle and is part of the St. Tropez Luxe range.

It’s a serum that glides on effortlessly, and according to the site, it contains “enriched science-backed skincare ingredients Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5,” while “the serum also contains our NEW Collagen-Enhancing Complex.”

Ashley herself is featured on the website as she was announced as their Global Brand Ambassador when they released the Ultimate Glow Kit in collaboration with her.

She lists her favorite St. Tropez products, which include the St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Mist and the St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist.

Ashley is the Global Brand Ambassador for Knix lingerie

While advertising the new St. Tropez product, Ashley wore a purple bra and underwear from one of her favorite lingerie brands, Knix.

Ashley had previously launched collaborations with the brand, including Knix Active and the Ashley Graham x Knix bra and underwear collection.

In 2021, when she was announced as the Global Brand Ambassador for Knix, Ashley told the brand’s blog, The Lift, “I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life.”

On the Ashley’s Favorites page on the site, the plus-size beauty revealed the Scoop Bikini Top was at the top of her list. It comes in black and costs $65.

Keep an eye on Ashley’s Instagram page for future collaboration announcements.