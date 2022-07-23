Ashley Graham is all cleavage in a low-cut bikini and see- through cover up, chows down on a burger

Ashley Graham enjoyed a pool day in a red bikini with her family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham put on a busty display yesterday, almost spilling out of her risque bikini top as she enjoyed a pool day with family and friends.

The plus-sized model wore a bright red bikini by Juliette Porter’s swimwear line, JMP The Label, paired with a turquoise, see-through cover-up.

The cover-up featured long sleeves and was incredibly tight with ruching in the center and a very low neckline that showed off her ample chest.

Ashley’s ample assets were very obviously on display, and she proudly showed off her body in the Instagram post as well as multiple Instagram Stories from the day.

Ashley put her hands on her hips and leaned back against a wall as she showed off her curves and some leg, wearing white sandals and sunglasses to match.

She wore her brunette hair down and went with a makeup-free face, most likely to enjoy going swimming without running mascara.

She captioned the photo, “turning up the heat,” and it received over 98k likes.

Ashley Graham wore JMP The Label as she chowed down on a burger

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter was extremely excited that Ashley chose to wear one of her bathing suits, writing in the comments, “Love you and love that you’re wearing @jmpthelabel 😍😍😍.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

In a hilarious Instagram Story, Ashley was seen sitting cross-legged in her bikini as she adjusted her top, almost revealing a nip slip to her 18.8 million followers.

Off camera, someone handed her a hamburger, and she proceeded to chow down before stopping the video.

Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley has been busy promoting her Pronovias collaboration

The model was clearly in need of a break with her family, as she has been incredibly busy promoting her second collaboration with Pronovias wedding dresses. Called Ashley Graham x Pronovias, the collection features dresses for women of all shapes and sizes.

In a video posted this past week, Ashley posed in a variety of wedding dresses and wrote in the caption that her collection features 17 dresses in sizes 0-32.

In a second video, Ashley was seen with several brides who were trying on their wedding dresses, and she excitedly squealed in the background.

Ashley is an advocate for body positivity

The plus-sized model has been an advocate for body positivity and puts that at the forefront of all her collaborations.

In May 2021, she spoke to Glamour magazine, explaining her stance on Photoshop and filters.

She told the publication that she thinks Photoshop “is so hurtful and that it’s creating a bigger problem than we’re even aware of right now. Give it a few more years, even 10 years more, and we’re going to be seeing the real effects of it, because people think that they are not pretty enough and they’re not good enough.”