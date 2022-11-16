Ashley Graham leaned back for an enigmatic shot in a clinging black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Ashley Graham is the queen of confident social media shots, showing off her curves for everyone to see and making sure she wears flattering outfits that do just that.

The plus-size model shared a series of mysterious photos in which she wore black and leaned back, giving off artistic vibes.

She wore a clinging black dress in a stretchy material that hugged her figure in all the right places. It featured thick straps and two small black strings that wrapped around her neck, looking like a cutout on the chest.

She leaned back on a velvet couch in front of a black wall as a glowing gold light appeared to wrap her up and give her skin a bronzed look.

Her brunette hair was left down in beach waves, and she allowed it to cascade down her back for the fire shots that could have appeared in a high-end fashion magazine.

Ashley is no stranger to high fashion, having walked the runway for several designers, including Prabal Gurung and Dolce & Gabbana.

In September, she appeared at Paris and Milan Fashion Week, where she walked for Hugo Boss and Balmain, tearing up the runway with her self-assured strut.

Ashley Graham was a golden goddess in a black dress as she lounged on a velvet couch

The rest of the carousel showed Ashley looking absolutely enigmatic as she seductively stared at the camera, revealing her makeup, which included a black liquid eyeliner, and rose pink lipstick.

Follow-up pictures showed close-up details of Ashley’s outfit, which featured a circular chest cutout. In the last shot, she was seen sprawled on a velvet couch wearing black heels and closing her eyes. In the background was a bookshelf with several decorations and black and white photos.

She captioned the photos with a series of moon emojis in various stages of fullness, and they received over 195k likes.

Ashley has done a collaboration with Knix lingerie

Ashley recently attended the Knix confidence tour, which she co-hosted during its stop in Los Angeles. She shared a carousel of photos of herself in tight black Knix shapewear, which she paired with a black, oversized leather jacket.

Ashley added a feminine touch to the outfit by throwing her hair up in a romantic bun with wavy pieces hanging down in her face.

Ashley captioned her pictures, “had so much fun last night at the @knix confidence tour 🫶🏼 So many amazing and inspiring women in one room 🤩.”

In a video clip posted to the Knix Instagram page, women of all shapes and sizes were seen strutting down the runway, confident in their bodies and happy to show them off.

The women had their makeup done, enjoyed snacks, and became models for the day as they enjoyed their time on the catwalk.

Ashley did a collaboration with the brand called Ashley Graham x Knix this past summer, which featured bras, underwear, and shapewear made from “Mesh and Micro Modal intimates that range in sizes XS-XXXXL++.”

The colors appeared to be fall inspired, with burnt orange, black, and beige featured on a majority of the pieces.