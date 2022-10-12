Ashley Graham in plunging dress for model curves show off

Ashley Graham showed off her sensational curves in a plunging glittery dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham showed off her model curves in a showstopping little black dress, emphasizing her sensational figure in clinging material.

The LBD, from the brand 16Arlington, was glittering all over and featured a plunging neckline, a high thigh slit, and long sleeves.

Ashley gave off major sexy vibes, pairing the tiny dress with beach waves parted in the middle, and looking like she was ready for the Victoria’s Secret runway.

In the black and white images, Ashley stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face as she played around with her hair.

Subsequent photos showed her giving confident poses for the camera.

The plus-size model has been wearing tons of black as of late, especially while attending Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks recently.

Ashley attended Milan Fashion Week in a series of chic, black outfits

The author of A New Model recently attended Milan and Paris Fashion Week, in which she was seen in an array of black ensembles, including clinging dresses and sheer bodysuits.

At the end of September, Ashley posted a shot of herself in another thigh-skimming little black dress, strolling through Milan like she owned the city.

The dress, by Rick Owens, was simple in style with a tank top and gathered material throughout, paired with tall, black boots by Kim Kardashian’s current favorite brand, Balenciaga. She wore a pair of futuristic black sunglasses from Prada.

Her wavy brunette hair was pulled back into a ponytail, revealing her small, gold hoop earrings.

In one part of the carousel, Ashley was seen in a video clip, strutting down the sidewalk like it was her own personal runway.

She captioned the post, “I 🖤 Milano 💞💘💕,” and it was liked over 113k times, including by former Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge.

Ashley rocked an incredibly tight Versace dress during Milan Fashion Week

In a later post, giving off “Queen” energy in Italy, Ashley wore an incredibly tight, long black dress that featured a corset-style triangle in the center.

Ashley paired the look with black strappy heels and pulled her hair back super tight into a half ponytail. Ashley looked incredibly chic, as the camera panned over her, putting on a pair of black Ray Bans.

She wore a dark smokey eye, and a bright red lip to add to the tres cool look, which according to her caption was from Versace.

Ashley attended the Versace fashion show, posting pictures, and videos of her outfit as well as the runway show.