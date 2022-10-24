Ashley Graham in crop top and camo for Formula 1 circuit

Ashley Graham stunned in a white crop top at Formula 1. Pic credit: @Ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday, mingling with guests, and taking pictures from around the racing area.

The plus-size model was seen standing in front of the Red Bull race car as the team attended to it and prepared it for the race.

Ashley wore a white crop top with a halter neck to the race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. The weather was still very warm, as she was decked out in a summery ensemble.

The model kept it casual, pairing the crop top with high-waisted camouflage cargo pants and black and white sneakers.

She let her brunette hair fall down her shoulders, pinning half of it up in a clip and accessorizing it with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a tiny white purse.

Ashley gave peace signs as she smiled and stood in front of the Red Bull racing area, wearing a reflective pair of sunglasses.

Ashley later made an outfit change, going a little fancier for the actual race day in a super tight, thigh-skimming strapless black dress.

While she would normally appear slightly overdressed in the LBD, Ashley made it more casual with a pair of chunky, black lace-up boots and a black sports jacket.

She stood in front of the Red Bull area where the tire changes usually take place during the race, posing with her head to the side as the wind threw her brown hair back. She wore black sunglasses to shade her eyes on what was a warm day, with temperatures in Austin reaching around 80 degrees.

Ashley shared pictures of the Red Bull racing team in what appeared to be pre-race since they all looked quite serious and somber in front of the car.

The team went on to clinch the Constructors’ Championship this year, which hasn’t happened since 2013, and 2022 World Champion Max Verstappen won first place once again.

Ashley is back in the U.S. after attending Paris and Milan Fashion Week

Ashley is back in the United States after what was surely a whirlwind period, attending Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, one after the other.

The A New Model author shared a video earlier this month in which she wrapped up her time in Paris.

She started out with a makeup tutorial and later shared pictures of some of her outfits, including a daring Mugler mesh bodysuit.

Ashley rocked the look for a photo shoot at a Parisian restaurant and wore it to the Christian Louboutin show at the Eifel Tower with a pair of the brand’s velvet ankle boots.