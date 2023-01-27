Ashley Graham is all about showing her curves as a plus-size queen and frequently shares bikini shots for her legion of faithful followers.

In her most recent look, the A New Model author went for an artistic, Indie-film color scheme as she stood in front of a white stone wall while gazing at the camera with a sultry, confident expression as if to say, “Yes, I am beautiful.”

She wore a dark green top with supportive cups and a piece of material on the chest, with matching, high-waisted bottoms that accentuated her hourglass physique. Ashley tagged the lingerie brand Knix, for whom she’s a brand ambassador and also has a collaboration collection.

The stunning model paired the look with a straw cowgirl hat and left her dark hair cascading down her shoulders as it air-dried in the warm breeze.

She accessorized with several gold bangles that matched her hat perfectly and gave the camera several different poses, all shared at the end in a collage.

Ashley captioned the vacation shots, “Let’s ride,” in reference to her cowgirl hat, and received over 172,000 likes.

Ashley Graham is on a tropical vacation with her husband, Justin Ervin

It appears Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, are on a tropical vacation together sans kids.

The model shared a short video yesterday with tons of fun clips from their time together, which included several swimsuits, delicious meals like fruit and yogurt, chicken wings, and nachos, bike rides under palm trees, and a couple of sweaty gym sessions. In essence, it looked like the perfect vacation.

In the clip, Ashley’s husband can be seen taking pictures of her in the green bikini that showed up on her Instagram, so he definitely gets points for taking some gorgeous shots of his wife.

She also shared a shot of the pair working out at the gym, and she absolutely slayed in a black one-piece ensemble with a zipper down the front. Her husband Justin was seen shirtless in the background with a ripped physique, though he didn’t appear too happy with the funny mirror selfie.

Ashley joked in her caption, “both ripped, both have boob sweat.”

Ashley is a big fan of booty bands and the Kira Stokes KSFit app

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the mom of three touched on the subject of exercise and wellness, telling the publication she has a fabulous personal trainer named Kira Stokes. When she’s not at home, she uses booty bands, which are her favorite.

She said, “They’re easy to travel with. You can wear them in the office, under the desk. When sitting with them around your knees and open them, and you know that’s good for your butt!”

As for the app, the KSFit app features The Stoked Method with over 300 workouts for every skill level, including beginners.

If you prefer a little more structure, the app also includes 7, 14, and 21-day fitness challenges.

The app is $14.99 a month or $144.99 for a year-long subscription, but you can start first with a free seven-day trial.