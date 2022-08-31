Ashley Graham in bodycon dress shows off sensational figure

Ashley Graham showed off her curves in a body-hugging dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Ashley Graham keeps on proving she knows how to highlight her figure in another stunning set of photos.

The 34-year-old mother of three sons, Isaac, 2, and 8-month-old twins Roman and Malachi, worked it for the camera while putting on a curvy display.

Putting on a playful lip pucker while tilting one hand behind her head and keeping the other hand rested on her hip, Ashley slayed in her latest ensemble as she showed that she really does know how to rock just about any kind of garment that comes her way.

Kicking off her post with a backside view, Ashley could be seen climbing up some wooden steps, presumably inside the New Jersey mansion she shares with her husband Justin Ervin.

Giving a voluptuous presentation on her way up, Ashley likely had all eyes on her as she dominated the screen in the skin-tight garment.

An array of cherubs splashed across the material in an artsy design that spoke of the works of painters Michelangelo or Leonardo DaVinci as almost every inch of Ashley’s body was covered, except for peeks of her calves and hands.

Next, Ashley took to her luxurious bathroom to pose for a fun full-frontal snap, giving her best duckface and ankle tilt for the pic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brown-hued dress was paired with brown heels with open toes and accessorized with gold bangles on her wrists and gold hoops on her ears.

As one of the world’s most sought-after plus-sized models, Ashley has managed to inspire fans everywhere with her incredible career while also maintaining an active presence on Instagram as she continues to wow in a variety of outfits.

Ashley Graham has jaws dropping in a bikini for underwater dance session

During the height of summer, Ashley had her followers picking their jaws up off the floor following an underwater, bikini-clad twerking session.

The brunette stunner got her water moves on, taking to her pool in a two-piece that nearly came off as she jiggled, wiggled, and sashayed while somehow managing to keep a smile on her face as she held her breath for the water-logged dance.

Ashley has also shown that she has no trouble taking her clothes off entirely when it comes to staying positive about her body and spreading the word about letting go of societal expectations.

Ashley Graham goes nude for body positivity share

In August, Ashley went sans clothing as she showed her curves in all their glory while lounging in bed and spreading some body-positive messages at the same time.

Captioning the Instagram series with, “Made in the image of God,” Ashley let her short, nude video clip and images do the talking as she clearly let fans know that she works hard to keep celebrating her body just the way it is.

Ashley returned to the runway in May barely five months after welcoming her twins, gracing the catwalk at the amfAR charity gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.