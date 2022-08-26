Ashley Graham goes unbuttoned for tea in bed

Ashley Graham smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ashley Graham is having fun as she goes unbuttoned and enjoys tea from her hotel room bed.

The body-positive model and podcast host delighted her Instagram followers ahead of the weekend with photos and videos that kept it fun, also seeing her rocking an unbuttoned look.

The Pretty Big Deal host sizzled as she opened looking surprised while having her tea poured – she posed sprawled across a swish and old-fashioned bed with white linens, also backed by a large and floral-print headboard backing.

Wearing dark pants and high heels, plus an unbuttoned and matching black duster, the star held her arm out with a white teacup as she was waited on hand and foot, with fans then seeing her in video mode and sipping away at her tea.

Ashley made sure fans saw her attractive facial features as she rocked a full face of makeup, also wearing her dark locks in a semi up-do with loose strands framing her face.

Switching it up as fans swiped, Ashley moved towards a balcony setting, where she struck a glam pose while overlooking distant greenery and buildings.

“ROOM SERVICE!!” an amusing caption read.

Ashley Graham proves she’s a self-care queen

Ashley’s posts have been upping the self-care lately. In mid-July, the star posted in a fluffy white bathrobe and from her bathroom as she applied moisturizer to her legs, then filmed herself chilling out on her bed and enjoying a low-key glam session.

“Moisturized, well fed and ready for bed,” the mom wrote.

Ashley Graham outlines what keeps her calm

Ashley has little room for calm as she raises kids Isaac, Malachi, and Roman – in January 2021, she welcomed twins Malachi and Roman.

“I do a lot of prayer. Some people do meditation or chant or do yoga. For me, it’s been prayer nights where I turn the lights off, walk around my apartment, and pray out loud. I pray out loud because my words have power, impact, and directness over my future. It’s like making a vision board with your mouth,” she told Bustle.

“Self-care isn’t something that can fall off your to-do list. It needs to be something you prioritize daily. I think the people who are signing up are excited about more options and amplifying where they are with self-care, or are curious about how to just start,” she added.

Ashley is followed by over 18 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singer Ariana Grande and actress Hailee Steinfeld.