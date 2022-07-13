Ashley Graham goes topless, cups bust to keep her ‘spirits lifted’

Ashley Graham went for a topless weekend look, cupping her bust as she enjoyed her Sunday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Ashley Graham enjoyed some Sunday relaxation as she took off her top for a skin-baring selfie.

The model and mother of two-year-old son Isaac and six-month-old twin boys Malachi and Roman appeared to be working on a little self-care as she posed topless in her bathroom.

Ashley Graham posed topless while cupping her bust

Wearing her brown-and-gold locks down to frame her minimally made-up face, Ashley could be seen standing in front of a deep bathtub with no top on while she gave a softened gaze at the camera.

Ashley seemed to be relaxed and ready to tackle another weekend with her growing brood by highlighting her dark chocolate eyes with a subtle liner and giving her famous pout a little boost of color with mauve gloss.

Ashley cupped her bare chest with one hand as her arm carefully draped over her exposed bust for the picture, with the model captioning the shot by saying, “keeping my spirits (and boobs) lifted on this fine Sunday.”

Ashley Graham caused a stir when she shared a pic of her broken veneer

Although the 34-year-old is well-known for her stunning beauty and having a face that has graced the covers of many magazines, it was just a couple of years ago that fans had some not-so-pleasant reactions to a candid snap Ashley shared on Instagram.

Sharing a funny video on her social media page, Ashley revealed to her fans that she had snapped off one of her veneers while biting into a frozen cookie.

Seen covering her mouth with her hand, Ashley hilariously spoke in low tones as she sang the praises of her mom for making such delicious oatmeal cookies before pulling her hand away to show off a snaggly looking, pointed tooth nub in the spot where her veneer had once been.

Fans reportedly felt queasy seeing her vampire-like tooth, with many taking to her comment section to express their horror over the photo.

Despite the accidental tooth-breaking, treat-devouring moment, Ashley later put her brand new veneer on display while telling fans she was all fixed up and ready to move on with her life.

Ashley has been married to Justin Ervin since 2010, and the couple and their sons are said to reside in New Jersey following a move away from New York City.

The model was recently named the keynote speaker for BOLD 2022: The Mindbody Conference, where Ashley will discuss her path toward modeling, the struggles she overcame to reach her goals, and the effects the beauty industry can have on young women’s mental health.