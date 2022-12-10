Ashley Graham showed off her gorgeous figure in a see-through outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham commanded attention on Thursday night at TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year Reception, wearing a daring ensemble that left little to the imagination.

The 35-year-old mother of three looked fierce and fabulous in a sparkly, see-through fishnet dress with nothing but black lingerie underneath.

The garment also included a dramatic hood that laid beautifully over Ashley’s dark locks, which were slicked back with just two wavy strands left out.

Always a beacon of confidence, she strutted out of a gold mirrored room in the revealing number, looking like an absolute goddess.

Oh, and in true Ashley fashion, she let her body do all the talking, accessorizing with nothing more than a pair of chic black heels and a delicate chain necklace.

She added an enthusiastic caption to the jaw-dropping carousel, “uh-huh-honey🖤celebrating @time PERSON OF THE YEAR!!!”

Ashley Graham got ready with gorgeous diamonds for Pandora partnership

Ashley encouraged her 19.5M followers to treat themselves last month during an Instagram Reel showing off her favorite lab-created diamonds by Pandora.

An ambassador for the Danish jewelry brand, the five-foot-ten bombshell wore a skintight black top for the share, which she embellished with a gorgeous necklace and bracelet along with several shimmering rings and earrings.

Anyone who follows Ashley knows that she never goes anywhere without a bit of sparkle, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that the Diamonds by Pandora collection features pieces made only using renewable energy with 100% recycled silver and gold.

She captioned the share, “Getting ready with my brilliant @theofficialpandora lab-created diamonds 💎 Their new 2.0 carat ring is the ultimate treat yourself piece 🥰” along with a string of hashtags.

Ashley Graham showed off her stunning curves in “optical illusion” dress

Ashley looked out of this world in a figure-flattering brown dress that created a sort of “optical illusion” with the fabric.

The brunette beauty struck several modelesque poses in the fashionable garment, including one that showed her winking inside an elevator with an oversized white fur jacket.

She wore her hair back in an elegant ponytail with a tiny bit of curl at the end and accessorized with a pair of timeless silver heels.

Always a professional, she made sure to tag the fashion designers in the caption.

There’s no denying that Ashley has revolutionized the modeling industry and set positive examples for women and girls worldwide through her outspoken empowerment.

During a recent interview with People magazine, she said of discussing her curvy figure, “Hey, if I have to talk about it constantly to wake people up, to shake things up, that’s fine. I don’t mind — I’ll use my body for all of that. Also, I love empowering women.”