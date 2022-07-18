Ashley Graham goes makeup-free, shows some leg in bathrobe as she enjoys ‘Sunday vibes’

Ashley Graham enjoyed a relaxing Sunday as she slipped into a white bathrobe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham showed she’s all about self-care, especially as a mom of a toddler and twin babies.

The plus-sized model spent her Sunday treating herself to an eye mask, a facial, healthy meals, and most likely an early bedtime as she spent time away from her kids in a hotel.

The mom of 3 shared a video that showed her taking a shower and moisturizing her legs while relaxing in a white bathrobe. She then continued to put on an eye mask and throw her hair up in a towel to dry.

She was later shown having her hair blow dried and her face massaged as she closed her eyes — looking as if she was having the perfect weekend.

She then put her post-facial bare skin on display, going makeup-free and giving followers a look at her face texture.

In the Instagram video, Ashley ate a healthy smoothie bowl and a portion of healthy-looking pasta.

Ashley Graham ended her ‘self-care Sunday’ reading in bed

Ashley ended the night sitting on her bed as she used a breast pump and read a book.

She captioned the video, “moisturized, well fed and ready for bed,” which received over 33k likes, including one from actress Kristen Bell.

She added, “glowing, dewy skin brought to you by @fig1co.” Fig.1 is a skincare brand of which Ashley is a partner and investor.

Ashley is an advocate for body positivity and is clearly all about self-care, which is something she previously spoke about in an interview with The Cut at the end of June.

Ashley talked about how she manages her stress

Despite trying to make self-care a priority, Ashley is a mom of 3 under 3 — so her time is most likely very limited.

On a typical work day for her, she said she gets up, makes breakfast for her kids, goes to photoshoots, and doesn’t get home until 8 pm after her kids are all in bed. She said she decompresses with a glass of wine and does a feed with her twins at 10 pm before going to bed.

Due to such a busy life, she has ways of coping and managing her stress that include fueling her body with healthy foods and keeping her skin taut with an eye mask.

Ashley told the publication she will take 15 minutes alone if she is really stressed.

She said, “If something is really stressing me out, I take 15 minutes alone with myself, even if it’s just in my closet with the doors closed where nobody can find me.”

As for detoxing from social media, she said, “One of my favorite things to do when I’m home is put my phone on the opposite side of the house from where I’m gonna be, which normally is upstairs in my bedroom. I’ve deleted some social-media apps before, and it feels good not to feel like I have to go to the apps to kill time.”