Ashley Graham got her model groove on as she posed for a series of stunning new photos for the cover of Remix magazine.

The 35-year-old mother of three, which includes twin boys Malachi and Roman, showed off her skills as she sizzled in a stunning shoot and snagged not just one but four different covers for the publication.

After posting both a video clip of her time on set and photos of her final cover snaps, Ashley once again took the web by storm as she proved why she remains one of the most in-demand models today.

Kicking things off in her video in a sparkly gold bodysuit, the clip quickly cuts to shots of the brunette beauty serving looks in just the skin she was born with, looking glowing, fresh, and confident.

Ashley then switched to another bodysuit, complete with long sleeves and a flattering maroon and mustard yellow pattern splashed across the entirety of the material.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her hair blew around her face, presumably from an unseen wind machine, and her makeup was on-point with subtle hints of pink lipstick and eye-defining sweeps of mascara.

Ashely Graham sizzles for the cover of Remix magazine

The camera zoomed out to show a little behind-the-scenes action as Ashley worked it for the lens before changing up her outfit to a flowy babydoll top with a jean jacket.

Ashley’s final outfits included a cut-out summer dress, a one-shouldered red dress, and the original gold gown before the video finished off showing the model in a stylish trench coat with a figure-flattering waist belt.

To ensure her followers could revel in every look with more time, Ashley shared a post that included still shots of every cover snap from her time with the magazine.

The four cover snaps captured Ashely rocking the babydoll top, rocking bare skin, dominating the screen in the bodysuit, and giving retro vibes in the cut-out dress.

While Ashley continues to enjoy her time in the spotlight as America’s first size 16 model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, the glass ceiling-breaker has lent her fame to avenues aside from the runway and magazine covers.

Ashley Graham signs with Knix lingerie for the Ashley Graham X Knix line

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ashley has taken her famous name to the fashion world, joining the ranks of other celebs like Hailey Bieber, who have ventured into avenues not strictly related to their chosen career.

Joining forces with Knix lingerie last year, the model has not let the company down as she continues to keep up her end of the bargain by promoting the line and creating her own series of items to sell on the site.

The collaboration aims to serve a wide range of sizes, with items running from XS to XXXXLL++ to ensure that no woman is left out of enjoying bedroom-oriented attire.

“Introducing the collaboration of the year. Choose between the sheer sexiness of The Mesh Collection,” details the Knix website. “Or slip into the luxe softness of The Modal Collection. Or go for both! We’re here for whatever makes you feel sexy, comfy, and seen.”

A dive into the site pulls up some of Ashley’s favorite items, which include everything from the Mesh Essential High Rise for $26 to the Catalyst Sports Bra for $89.