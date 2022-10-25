Ashley Graham glows in thigh-skimming black minidress at Formula 1 circuit

Ashley Graham wore a thigh-skimming minidress to the Formula 1 races. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Curtis Means/Acepixs

Ashley Graham attended the recent Formula 1 race, which took place at the Circut of the Americas down in Austin, Texas.

The plus-size model was dressed pretty fancily for the occasion in a super tight, thigh-skimming black minidress.

The ensemble was strapless and showed off her curves in the most flattering way.

Ashley made the dress more casual by throwing on a black jacket with her name on it and accessorized with a pair of chunky black lace-up boots.

She added a small white purse for some contrast and a pair of black sunglasses that gave the look an edgy feel.

She kept her jewelry quite minimal, with a simple silver necklace and a pair of small diamond earrings.

Ashley Graham shared a series of shots from the Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas

Ashley showed off her outfit in front of the Red Bull racing car as the team got ready at the starting line in the background.

In a second shot, Ashley leaned back confidently as she pointed off to something in the distance and smiled wide.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posed with some friends at the race, including tennis player Serena Williams and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham.

Serena also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a plunging black, strapless, corset top with black pants and modern sunglasses.

Ashley shared more playful shots from the race and, in the last image in the series, stood at the area where tire changes take place during the race.

Ashley wrote in the caption, “these boys are FAST 🏎️💨 ,” and the post received over 39k likes, including from Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz.

Ashley recently returned from Paris and Milan Fashion Week

Ashley has been incredibly busy after a week in Italy for Milan Fashion Week and a week in France for Paris Fashion Week.

The plus-size model not only enjoyed attending some shows but walked in a couple as well.

She posted a wrap-up video for each and shared her amazing first-class seat on the plane from Milan to Paris.

She later shared clips from her Hugo Boss campaign in which she strode confidently down the street wearing black leggings, matching black ankle boots, and a sports jacket.

Later, she was shown in behind-the-scenes shots from the commercial, where she was seen driving a fake motorcycle with a black helmet on.

Ashley also walked in the Hugo Boss show, wearing a black turtleneck and a silky, long black skirt. Her hair was tied back in a bun, and she carried a large black bag as she walked down the catwalk.

Her Parisian fashion week video showed her wearing a Mugler black body suit with a leotard and sheer sleeves as she took photos in a hotel elevator.

She shared a series of outfits that included a bright green tulle dress on a balcony that was so big it almost swallowed her.