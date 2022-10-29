Ashley Graham bounced around in a black Knix bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/Ace Pictures

Ashley Graham has given fans insight into her daily life with picture updates on social media, and they look pretty darn enviable.

From delicious food to killer outfits, the plus-size model is slaying life right now.

In a recent post, Ashley showed off a black bra from Knix lingerie, one of the brands of which she is an ambassador, but she gave more than just a photo.

The brunette beauty basically gave a live test of the bra she was wearing, bouncing up and down as she said to the camera, “Want to see something revolutionary?” She jumped up and said, “I don’t have to adjust,” and jumped up again. She well and truly proved that Knix bras give great support and hold everything in as women go about their daily lives.

Ashley had her hair parted in the middle and straightened, and she appeared to be wearing black liquid eyeliner with hot pink lipstick.

She stood in front of a rack of nude and white bras, which meant she was most likely doing a fitting or a photo shoot with the brand.

She captioned the video with a joke, writing, “bounce house!” referring to the fun, air-filled houses that kids jump in.

Ashley Graham showed off outfits and food from her week

Ashley showed off what she did that week as well, and it looked as if she was staying in a hotel.

She shared a selfie in the mirror, wearing a black, thigh-skimming dress with long sleeves, chest cut-outs, and knee-high black boots.

Her hair was slicked back in a chic ponytail with a couple of strands hanging down, and she showed off her white manicure, contrasted against her black dress.

Her makeup emphasized her gorgeous eyes and she kept her lipstick nude.

She shared a couple of food pictures in the carousel as well, including a delectable-looking cheeseburger with fries and a greasy, yet delicious-looking slice of pizza.

The A New Model author wore a white dress at one point, sharing a black and white picture of herself as she hung on to something and leaned her head back.

Her third outfit was a bright pink pencil skirt and a pink crop top with matching gloves and strappy heels.

A last shot showed her laying in bed with an eye mask, clearly enjoying some rest after a long week.

Ashley launched a body diverse collaboration with Knix in May

In May of this year, Ashley launched a collaboration with Knix called Ashley Graham x Knix in which the pieces were made in stretchy mesh materials, and featured a huge range of sizes for every type of woman.

On the day of the launch, Ashley shared a shot of herself in a body suit from the collection, which featured a deep neckline and a burnt orange color.

In the post, the company claimed the intimates were “designed to make you feel sexy in your own skin.”