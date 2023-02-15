Ashley Graham stuns in a bustier with a Valentine’s Day message with new photos.

The 35-year-old model enjoyed the lover’s day with her husband, Justin Ervin, and their three children.

She oozed confidence as she struck several poses in a series of snaps.

In the first photo, Graham had her hair slicked back as she gazed into the camera in the stylish pink bustier. She added dangling heart earrings to accessorize the look.

In the second snap, she let her brunette locks loose as she went for several poses showing her neck and flawless skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley looked up for a classic model pose in the third photo and wrote a caption with a body confidence message.

“roses are red, violets are blue, I look hot in this pic, but what else is new 💖🌹💕🎀 🔮 💘,” she wrote.

Ashley Graham models Tory Burch’s outfit at her fashion show

Ashley Graham showed her bra in a stylish sheer top as she attended Tony Burch’s NYFW show earlier this week.

The supermodel put on a sheer purple top with a black midiskirt that featured a mini purse around the waist as she posed in a series of snaps she shared on Instagram.

The mother of three had her brunette locks in soft waves and accessorized the look with chic dangling hoop earrings.

She added statement gold pointed-toe heels to complete the look.

In the final slide, Ashley posed next to Tory Burch and was left impressed with the show, writing in the caption, “Fashion with an undone attitude, @toryburch you’ve outdone yourself with this one✨.”

Ashley spends a lot of time working out down the gym, which helps her keep her figure.

Ashley Graham poses next to her shirtless husband for a workout

The model looked in incredible shape, as did her hubby Ervin in a recent gym photo.

She took the mirror selfie in front of a set of dumbbells and wrote in the caption, “both ripped, both have boob sweat.”

The stunning model frequently shares her workouts with her huge social media following.

According to Style Craze, she works with a personal trainer named Dawin Pena. Her exercise routine consists of bodyweight HIITs such as jumping squats, lunges, burpees, scissor legs, and jackknifes.

She also performed weighted workouts with barbell squats, sledgehammer swings, resistance band hip thrusts, and double band sumo deadlifts.

The outlet reported that she gets cardio with running, completed a 5k marathon, and stays loose with aerial stretching classes. However, her go-to cardio workout is kickboxing.

In a video with professional boxer Carl Frampton, she has also been seen working a sweat with boxing.

Ashley follows a balanced diet of vegetables and healthy sources of protein, such as salmon but still enjoys treats when she feels like having something sweet.