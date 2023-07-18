Ashley Graham flaunts drastic weight loss in curvy orange dress

Ashley Graham rocked a curve-hugging minidress and channeled her inner Barbie as she promoted her latest gig with HGTV.

Jumping on the wildly popular Barbie trend, Ashley showcased her beauty and bubbly personality to announce the home improvement and real estate network’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

Ashley is serving as the host of the HGTV show, and she dressed the part in a head-turning bright orange minidress with a cashmere, off-the-shoulder design, looking better than ever.

The 35-year-old mom of three looked incredible as the video shared some behind-the-scenes footage while she filmed on a Barbie-themed set filled with all things pink.

In another shot, Ashley’s trim waistline took center stage in a pink sequined dress with feathered sleeves, and she rocked a hot pink bustier with jeans and a white blazer for another fashionable look that accentuated her slimmed-down physique.

Ashley’s glam team highlighted her natural beauty with a chic up-do and natural-looking makeup palette as she strutted her stuff in the energetic video.

The caption on the post read, “She’s a working gal, just like @barbie!! We couldn’t have picked a more perfect host than the iconic @ashleygraham for the already-iconic #BarbieDreamhouseChallenge 💖💖💖💖”

Ashley Graham rocked the pink carpet for the Barbie World Premiere

Maxim’s “World’s Sexiest Woman” has been following the Barbie trend all summer. Earlier this month, Ashley walked the pink carpet at the Barbie World Premiere, showing off yet another stunning look.

In an Instagram post set to Dua Lipa’s song Dance The Night (from Barbie The Album), Ashley posed for photographers in a black dress with a see-through design and a large heart accent covering her chest.

Ashley added a pair of black heels to her look and styled her hair in a high ponytail with side-swept bangs as she blew kisses to her fans, looking glamorous as ever.

Ashley’s fit physique comes from a healthy lifestyle

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looks fantastic these days, thanks to a healthy diet and exercise routine. Ashley revealed to StyleCaster that she eats healthy but doesn’t deny herself of anything.

Ashley likes to start her day with a smoothie made of kale, ginger, lemon, apple, beetroot, and parsley, and for lunch opts for something light, like quinoa and rice topped with vegetables.

Dinner typically includes protein and more veggies, such as salmon, arugula, and sweet potato. In between meals, Ashley satisfies her sweet tooth with Chocolate Tree chia crackers, and on her cheat days, her go-to meal is mac and cheese.

Ashley stays fit by performing squats, lunges, and burpees and incorporates aerial stretching classes into her workout routine to stay flexible. Kickboxing is Ashley’s preferred method of cardio, which is great for burning calories and strengthening muscles.

As a world-renowned model, mother, and body positivity activist, Ashley continues to impress her fans and followers with her dedication to work, family, and health and looks gorgeous while tackling it all with class.